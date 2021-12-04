HyperX launches the new HyperX Cloud Flight with support for PS5, the wireless headphones that we will be testing and reviewing in Geek Culture shortly. Meet them in this note!

HyperX announces the launch of the new HyperX Cloud Flight, wireless headphones that have support for PlayStation 5. But they do not stop there, since they also expand the support they already had for the PS4, maintaining the usual characteristics and the classic comfort of the brand.

To the design of the Cloud flight that we already knew, HyperX decides to add a new microphone with an LED mute indicator, adapting even more to the times. The steel sliders are still the ones who provide that forcefulness in the product, which guarantees durability and the memory foam with which they are coated gives that comfort that is needed for long games.

The 50mm speakers ensure high quality sound and using neodymium magnets. The frequency response that varies between 10 Hz – 21 kHz than le gives the necessary amplitude to be able to handle bass, treble and mids with great precision. On the other hand, the 32Ω impedance ends up closing a section that HyperX It already has more than oil when it comes to making a product with these characteristics.

“We are proud to continue to expand our gaming headsets with more options that provide the best experience for console gamers. The Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset offers users a sleek black design that matches the Sony PS5 and PS4 and provides the comfort and style characteristic of HyperX products.“, Explain Andrew Ewing, Senior Manager of the Console Division at HyperX.

The wireless experience allows us to use these headphones within the range of up to 20 meters from its base, with an autonomy of up to 30 hours thanks to its rechargeable lithium polymer battery, as long as we use the volume of it to about 50 percent. The microphone is a unidirectional polar pattern electret condenser that features noise reduction.

The HyperX Cloud Flight will be available in Argentina from 18,499 pesos. To know more about HyperX and their news, you can enter their site Web or follow them on their networks: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

