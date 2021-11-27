Black Friday is here and HyperX offers discounts of up to 35% on various headsets and mice, during the last week of November.

Due to the pandemic that has been hitting the world for almost two years now, a large part of the labor and student market had to turn, inevitably, to carry out their tasks, classes and meetings from home. Even many health professionals, as long as the patient does not need a face-to-face study, usually attend Zoom in particular cases. For this, to a greater or lesser extent, all had to be made of PCs, Notebooks and different components. And in that context, HyperX proved to be a brand that he knew how to accompany.

As in previous years, this date arrives and for the Black Friday the brand offers great discounts on many of its products, reaching up to 35% OFF in many cases. The last week of November, HyperX customers and all those who want to join will be able to get great discounts on headsets and mice.

Within the list, we can find the models: Cloud Stinger Core PC 7.1, Cloud Stinger Core 7.1 WIRELESS PC, Cloud Stinger Pink, Cloud II Wireless, Cloud Alpha, Cloud Alpha S BlackOut, Cloud Core 7.1 (Black) PC, Cloud II Red PC, Cloud X Chat Xbox, Cloud Playstation Licensed Playstation 4, Cloud Stinger PC, Cloud Stinger Core Playstation 4, Cloud X Stinger Core Xbox, Cloud Stinger Licensed Playstation 4, Cloud X Stinger Xbox, and also the mice Pulsefire Surge RGB, Pulsefire FPS PRO RGB, Pulsefire Core RGB and Pulsefire RAID RGB.

In Argentina, there are 19 stores that adhere to these discounts, which you can access through this link. To find out where to buy discounted products in other countries, go to this other link. To know more about HyperX and their news, you can enter their site Web or follow them on their networks: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

