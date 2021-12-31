Hyperlactation or overproduction of breast milk: what you need to know

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Hyperlactation hinders the process of breastfeeding the baby and can cause health problems in mother and child. We tell you why it occurs and how to treat it.

Breastfeeding is one of the greatest gifts you can give your baby. With it, you not only guarantee optimal nutrition, but also help create a strong emotional bond between mother and child. However, establishing and maintaining breastfeeding is not always straightforward; in the process Various difficulties may arise which, if not properly addressed, may lead you to abandon, like hyperlactation.

Most pregnant women and new mothers fear that they will not have enough breast milk to meet their babies’ needs. Therefore, at first glance, overproduction may not seem like a problem.

But nevertheless, hyperlactation is a condition that causes discomfort in women and children, and can lead to some health problems. So that nothing detracts from this beautiful experience, we will tell you more about it and show you how to handle this situation.

What is hyperlactation and why does it happen?

Hyperlactation implies an overproduction of milk that could, ultimately, make it difficult to breastfeed.

The excessive production of breast milk is called hyperlactation. Women who suffer from it have a rapid, constant and abundant flow of milk that generates various inconveniences. To understand why this over-supply is due, it is important to remember how the process of establishing lactation works.

It is normal that during the first four or six weeks after giving birth the milk production is higher. During this time, the body will learn how much food the baby needs and will adjust to its demand. In the same way, the child will practice and gain fluency in sucking, so that eventually both will be synchronized. But nevertheless, some women continue to have an overabundance of milk after this period.

Hyperlactation can have various causes. Some women naturally have excessive milk production due to a congenital predisposition. Others may be overly sensitive to stimulation and release too much prolactin hormone into the blood. But, in other cases, controllable factors are contributing: for example, a bad breastfeeding practice.

Symptoms of hyperlactation

To define if you are hyperlactated, you can look at a series of symptoms to present both in you and your baby. In the case of infants, the most common are the following:

In the baby

When breastfeeding, he coughs and chokes. This can happen because you are unable to manage the rapidity and abundance of your milk supply.

Shows improper grip patterns . For example, it pulls at the breast as if fighting with it, bites the nipple or swallows and devours the food with an anxious attitude. Other children, on the other hand, breastfeed with their mouths loosely, hardly grasping the nipple, giving the impression of being lazy.

. For example, it pulls at the breast as if fighting with it, bites the nipple or swallows and devours the food with an anxious attitude. Other children, on the other hand, breastfeed with their mouths loosely, hardly grasping the nipple, giving the impression of being lazy. You are restless, distressed, or irritable during feedings , and may even cry.

, and may even cry. Spitting up is frequent, as is the need to burp . This happens because the child, when breastfeeding, swallows too much air. Colic occurs frequently and explosive, green stools may appear.

. This happens because the child, when breastfeeding, swallows too much air. Colic occurs frequently and explosive, green stools may appear. The baby is constantly hungry and asks for the breast quite often. Plus, you gain weight faster than you might expect.

In the mother

You, as a mother, will also suffer a series of symptoms and consequences that can help you identify what is happening:

You notice your breasts constantly full , congested and tense.

, congested and tense. You feel breast pain frequently and the milk coming down is painful.

frequently and the milk coming down is painful. You suffer from milk losses during the day that make you uncomfortable

during the day that make you uncomfortable Due to poor latch on, cracked nipples and a increased risk of recurrent mastitis and duct obstructions.

Consequences of overproduction of breast milk

If you suspect that you are hyperlactating, see your doctor.

Hyperlactation can make breastfeeding uncomfortable and unpleasant for both of you, as well as causing the symptoms just mentioned. But, in addition, it can have other important consequences.

For example, your baby can not getting the nutrients enough, since breast milk at the beginning of feedings is composed mainly of lactose. If you fill up before you get to the high-fat milk (which is produced later), you will be deficient in this regard.

On the other hand, it is common for some mothers to confuse hyperlactation with insufficient production milk, since babies are always hungry. Thus, they can take supplements to increase production and aggravate the already existing problem.

How to deal with hyperlactation?

If your breast milk production is currently excessive, there are some guidelines that you can apply to reverse this problem:

Breastfeed your child while reclining or lying down . This will allow the child to have more control and not choke or feel overwhelmed.

. This will allow the child to have more control and not choke or feel overwhelmed. Avoid expressing milk frequently . With this, you send the signal to your body that the demand is greater and that it needs to produce even more.

. With this, you send the signal to your body that the demand is greater and that it needs to produce even more. At each feeding, give your child only one breast instead of alternating. In this way, you allow it to drain properly.

If this is not enough, continue to offer your baby the same breast at all feedings for a block of time ; for example, four or six hours.

; for example, four or six hours. In more severe cases, there is a process that has been shown to be effective. This consists of completely empty the breasts and then proceed with one-sided breastfeeding previously explained. That is, all the milk must be manually or mechanically removed from both breasts, and then each breasts must be offered in established blocks of time.

Consult with a professional

Given the overproduction of breast milk, it is essential to consult a professional. He will help you determine if this is really what is happening and show you how to proceed next. Consult with a lactation consultant it can be an excellent decision.

On the other hand, Remember that it may take a while for the situation to be fully resolved. Do not despair and follow the guidelines set by the expert who accompanies you. When it’s all over, you’ll be glad you didn’t give up breastfeeding.

