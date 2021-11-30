Hydrogen electric cars: this is what the market offers

Hydrogen cars are still a minority in the car market, but many point to them as the true bet for the future. We tell you what is the current situation of technology and the models that are committed to it.

At this time, Spain only has two models that use hydrogen fuel cell technology: the Hyundai Nexo and the Toyota Mirai. This is due to the fact that few brands are betting on a technology that offers enormous potential in the long term, but that still has to solve important problems in the short and medium term.

What’s more, right now in Spain it is impossible to use a hydrogen car as a private car, since the six hydropower Currently operating in Madrid, Seville, Zaragoza, Huesca, Albacete and Puertollano, they are only available for fleets of their partner companies, that is, they are not for public use.

However, there are different national and international governmental measures that seek to promote the development of hydrogen vehicles through an expansion of the supply network.

Several brands are strongly committed to hydrogen considering it the definitive answer to the problem of pollution

In Spain, the objective is to have 100 hydropower plants in 2030, while in Europe measures have already been presented to require the presence of a hydrogen service station every 150 km.

Similarly, different companies are developing technologies that allow solving some of the main problems posed by hydrogen as an automotive fuel. While Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies works on a transport adapted to current demands, Siemens Gamesa already produces green hydrogen through the use of wind energy.

Hydrogen cars in 2021

Although it is a technology that is not widely used in the market, there are brands that are strongly committed to it because they consider it the definitive answer to the problem of pollution. These are the hydrogen fuel cell vehicles that are already a reality in 2021.

Toyota Mirai

Óscar Magro tells us all about the new generation of Toyota Mirai.

This is one of the two hydrogen cars that can currently be purchased in Spain and it already has two generations behind it. The Mirai is a spectacularly representative saloon featuring a 650 km range and that is nourished by the technology that Toyota began to develop as early as 1992.

According to our tester Óscar Magro, “the new model shows a more conventional appearance although it continues to exude personality on all four sides.” The Mirai measures 4.97 meters in length and uses the new GA-L modular platform, the same that carry models like the luxurious Lexus LS. Currently, this model can be purchased from 64,310 euros and its main qualities include a very quiet and comfortable interior and the available equipment. Aspects to improve are the space in the rear seats and the trunk.

Hyundai nexo

The Hyundai Nexo passed through the hands of Óscar Magro in 2018. Get to know him in this video.

The Nexo is a market pioneer in this type of technology and does so in the form of 4.67 meter long SUV that offers 184 CV of power and 756 km. autonomy. Of course, like the Mirai, it is a very expensive vehicle that costs no less than 71,528 euros.

It is the price to pay for exclusivity in a vehicle that offers a high ride comfort and an excellent sense of interior quality, but also a controversial exterior design and an excess of buttons on the center console.

Honda Clarity Fuel Cell

The Honda Clarity has its days on the market numbered.

This model of the Japanese brand already has an expiration date, as Honda has decided to cease its production after several years of unsuccessful commercialization in various countries of the world, among which Spain is not found.

Their adventure began in 2016 as part of the range of a model that is also offered in a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric (BEV) version. None of them have been as successful as expected.

At the time, Honda chose to establish a strategic alliance in the field of the hydrogen fuel cell with one of the giants of the automotive industry, General Motors. “Despite the decision to remove Clarity from its range, Honda plans to continue collaborating with GM on the development of fuel cell vehicles and will discuss the launch of next-generation models », informs our editor Antonio Fernández.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen

BMW sees hydrogen fuel cell technology as promising.

BMW is one of the gears that is betting the most on hydrogen technology as an alternative for the future and the fuel cell version of the popular SUV proves it.

The hydrogen X5 comes from BMW i Hydrogen NEXT, a concept model presented in 2019. This model, which is still in production, will have an electric motor with eDrive technology that provides a power of 275 kW (374 hp). The hydrogen that will power the fuel cell system will be stored in two 700 bar tanks made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic that together will contain almost six kilograms of hydrogen.

Land Rover Defender

This is how Jagual Land Rover presents its hydrogen project.

Jaguar Land Rover is already working on the development of the fuel cell and for this it has chosen the Defender as a test mule. «Some tests that are part of the Zeus Project in which Jaguar and Land Rover are immersedalong with leading technology partners, automotive suppliers and the British Government, ”reports our editor Fran Romero.

However, it is a long-term project that involves presenting a battery-electric Range Rover in 2024 as the first step towards the British automotive group’s commitment to electric mobility.

Hyperion XP-1

This is the Hyperion XP-1.

This hypercar developed by the Californian startup should begin to manufacture the first of the 300 units scheduled in 2022 and promises 1635 km of autonomy, in addition to a maximum speed of 356 km / h and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.2 seconds.

Toyota Prius

The Toyota Prius also goes to hydrogen.

The fifth generation of the iconic model that popularized hybrid technology will bet on hydrogen, in this case hot hydrogen or H2O-ICE, which uses a combustion engine and hydrogen as fuel in a similar way to how LPG is currently used or the GNC.

“If all goes according to plan, the fifth generation Prius will burst onto the scene in December 2022. So we won’t see it in dealerships until 2023. The hydrogen version of the Prius is scheduled to see the light of day around 2025 », Antonio Fernández tells us.

Ineos Grenadier FCEV

The INEOS Grenadier will have a hydrogen version.

The alliance reached between Hyundai and INEOS will result in a fuel cell SUV that will begin its testing period at the end of 2022.

INEOS is the largest European operator of electrolysis, the technology on which the production of hydrogen is based. Currently, this company produces 400,000 tons per year and recently announced the investment of 2 billion for the development of ecological hydrogen production in Europe.

Viritech Apricale

The Viritech Apricale looks spectacular in its first pictures.

We are now talking about another hydrogen supercar, the Apricale of the British brand whose production will be limited to 25 units. “The Apricale development process is already underway and is scheduled to last approximately two years. The first prototypes are expected to be ready in 2022 to start rolling on British roads », reports Antonio Fernández.

«The test barracks will be located in Nuneaton. And more specifically in the MIRA Technology Park. Production will start in 2023. The annual sales target is between 8 and 12 units ”, our editor adds.

Stellantis

Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen, one of Stellantis’ bets.

The powerful PSA and FCA automotive group also has fuel cell hydrogen on its agenda. Specifically for its range of vans

The plans go through manufacturing the Citroën ë-Jumpy Hydrogen, Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen and Opel Vivaro-e HydrogenAll models with autonomies of more than 400 km and which are scheduled to begin to be marketed before the end of the autumn of 2021.

Renault Master Van H2-TECH

Hyvia develops the Hydrogen Master for Renault.

Similarly, Hyvia, a company belonging to the Renault Group, will soon launch several commercial hydrogen vehicles. One of them is the Master, who will be available in 2022 and it will offer a range close to 500 km.

“On the other hand, and in parallel, Hyvia has also presented its prototype hydrogen service station,” says our colleague Antonio Fernández. «It allows a fast refueling time of approximately 5 minutes. The hydrogen supplied is generated on-site by electrolysis of water or will be supplied in bulk by trucks. These HYVIA hydrogen stations can be purchased or rented ».