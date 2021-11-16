As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, multiple changes have been seen, although some started earlier. Digitization is increasingly evident and can be seen in various aspects of life. The world will never be like in the past and that is why it is necessary to adapt to the New Normal. While now hybrid work is increasingly common among doctors, but how can you take advantage of this modality?

In the first instance, the current health emergency affected all health professionals and you know it very well. In our country alone, more than four thousand workers in this sector have died from this new disease. Although it cannot be affirmed, it is very likely that many of the infections occurred within the doctor’s offices when caring for patients.

On the other hand, there is also another serious affectation caused by the fear that the population maintains of going to a hospital. In many cases they think it is dangerous and the consequence is that thousands of follow-up appointments have been canceled.

Due to the above, it is increasingly common to observe hybrid work among doctors. For example, many administrative tasks, such as appointment scheduling, accounting, and insurance management can be done successfully remotely. There are already cases where doctors see patients in person only on certain days of the week.

How does hybrid work in doctors?

Whereas if someone has an emergency, the doctor meets them at a certain site and the rest of the work is done remotely, including billing and patient follow-up.

Some physicians may also need to be available for office visits on a more regular basis, although for some, telemedicine is replacing some in-person appointments. But even if the doctor and nurse see patients in the office, the rest of the staff can work remotely from home. For example, most of the medical management software (Clinic Cloud, MedicosPro, Timsa), offer the possibility of easily creating medical records and storing them digitally, or of accepting payments virtually, among other benefits.

According to a study by Konfío, fear of contagion continues to prevail among people, so it is vitally important that doctors also opt for higher levels of contactless automation, perhaps strengthening their website, or strengthening their care channels via social networks (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc.), which allows them at the same time to offer unique and safe experiences to the patient, and generate, at the same time, greater loyalty.

Patient expectations have changed in the same way that Covid-19 transformed their consumer habits. Today they want to have everything conveniently closer – including their doctors – and do not want to cross the city or deal with waiting rooms. In this sense, a doctor can rent multiple offices in different areas of the city by the hour or by the day, for a fraction of the cost of a long-term office lease. All you need – probably – is your laptop, an assistant, and your stethoscope!

A platform that offers these spaces is Kokatu, which lists more than 2,300 spaces in 56 cities in Mexico, including more than 60 clinics. According to the platform, Mexico City is the location where more offices have been reserved during the pandemic by doctors of various specialties, such as psychiatrists, gastroenterologists, physiotherapists, surgeons and general practitioners, among others.

Through the medical coworking It is possible to reserve an office by the hour or by the day, and not for a forced period. It represents a very efficient way for doctors to use their time, in addition to paying only for the spaces they actually use, not for empty or underutilized offices.

In addition, hybrid work allows physicians to adjust to the needs of their patients and achieve a better balance between their own personal and professional lives. In the end, this modality that is being used by more and more people will be even more recurrent even when the health crisis ends.