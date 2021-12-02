Hybrid car sales in Spain rise 19.95% in November 2021

In November 2021, hybrid car sales in Spain reached 19,047 units, which represents a strong growth of 19.95% when compared to the data for the same period of the previous year. The market share of the vehicle already exceeds 20%.

The market share of the hybrid vehicle in Spain is 23.96%. Despite the severe setback suffered by the Spanish car market in the eleventh month of the year, electrified cars perfectly weather the storm and continue to increase their representation. The excellent results achieved in recent months translate into positive accumulated data.

The Toyota Corolla remains the best-selling hybrid car in Spain

In the period between the months of January and November new hybrid car registrations totaled 198,187 units, 68.33% more compared to 2020. The vast majority of hybrid cars on the market have a gasoline combustion engine. It is very important to note that these figures include both sales of light hybrids (MHEV) and hybrids (HEV).

Almost all registered hybrid cars are passenger cars. In November 2021 the Hybrid passenger car registrations they harvested 18,697 units, 22.39% more than in the same month of the previous year. Throughout the first 11 months of 2021, 194,516 hybrid passenger cars were registered, 69.52% more than in 2020.

Toyota Corolla, the best-selling hybrid car in Spain in November 2021

When it comes to the most popular hybrids, the Top 5 stars the Toyota brand. The victory has been for the Toyota Corolla. In second place was the Toyota C-HR and, closing the podium, in third place, we have the Nissan Qashqai.

The best-selling hybrid cars in Spain in November 2021

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 1 Toyota Corolla 1,684 2 Toyota C-HR 1,596 3 Nissan qashqai 1,506 4 Hyundai tucson 1,195 5 Toyota yaris cross 947

The Hyundai Tucson remained at the gates of the podium. Now, if we focus exclusively on the HEV models, the Tucson remains among the top three sellers. A special mention should also be made of the Toyota Yaris Cross, which continues to climb positions.