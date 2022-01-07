Hybe, the agency behind music group BTS, stated that despite detractions from fans, the firm will continue with plans to launch its collection of NFTs.

The first collection will focus on BTS members’ digital photo cards and will be released in the first half of 2022.

Followers of the boy band rebelled at the news in November 2021, threatening boycotts based on environmental concerns due to the environmental impact of NFTs.

The agency behind BTS, Hybe, has reaffirmed its plans to develop non-fungible tokens (NFTs), even despite protests from the group’s millions of followers.

This situation dates back to November 2021, at which point Hybe announced his plans to design the band’s NFTs in association with Dunamu, a South Korean crypto exchange.

The announcement at the time established that the association was given with the objective of “creating a way to expand the experience of the fans in a more diverse and safe way.”

Following the announcement, BTS fans fiercely took to Twitter to protest the environmental impact of NFTs.. Particularly the band’s plans to release a collection of NFTs were contradictory to their fans considering that the band described climate change as “a major problem”, during a speech at the UN. In fact, they created hashtags on Twitter like “#BoycottHybeNFT” and “#ARMYsAgainstNFT”

Are NFTs a problem for the environment?

The climate problem of NFTs lies in the carbon footprint of cryptocurrency mining, especially Ethereum given that the largest number of available NFTs are housed on its blockchain.

For example, Digiconomist esteem that the annual Ethereum consumption is 104.62 TWh, which is comparable to the annual electricity consumption of Kazakhstan, and in terms of carbon footprint, it is comparable to Bulgaria. But, throughout 2021 the NFTs gained popularity, this brought a considerable increase in their power consumption from the beginning of 2021.

However, regarding the estimates of the environmental impact of the NFTs, there are variable results. Particularly It has been complex to link the emissions directly to the NFTs.

According Memo Akten, a digital artist, an average NFT has a carbon footprint equivalent to more than a month of electricity use of an average person living in the European Union.

It is precisely this debate about the environmental impact of NFTs that BTS fans refer to.

Yet despite this, John Kim, project leader, HybeAmerica, told The Wall Street Journal that NFTs have great potential and, therefore, the launch will take place in less than six months, while Dunamu’s manager of strategy and business development, Kim Min-jung, assured WSJ that “the carbon footprint is almost insignificant”.

