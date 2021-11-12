In its third quarter earnings release, Canadian cryptocurrency miner Hut8 announced that it had exceeded its goal, set earlier in the year, of holding 5,000 bitcoins (BTC) in reserves through mining. Its Bitcoin balance currently stands at 5,053 coins, with a total market value of $ 430 million.

During the trimester, Hut 8 generated $ 50.34 million in revenue and CAD 23.37 million in net profit, compared to CAD 5.75 million in revenue and losses of CAD 900,000 in the same period last year. The company has a significant fleet of ASIC equipment used for Bitcoin mining. Also, it uses NVIDIA graphics cards to mine Ethereum (ETH).

The company’s total hash rate (Bitcoin and Ethereum mining combined), or the number of guesses per second required to come up with a mathematical solution to mining a new block on a proof-of-work blockchain, amounts to 1.7 exahashes per second. In context, the total hash rate of the entire Bitcoin network is 162 EH / s, according to data provided by Blockchain.com. As for Ethereum, that figure is 817.06 terhashes per second, according to data provided by 2Miners.com. The capacity contracted by the company for Ethereum mining is 1.6 TH / s.

Hut 8 adopts a HODL strategy when it comes to mining Bitcoin; that is, it does not seek to sell them in most circumstances. The company also lends its BTC to yield farm returns, claiming that it mines about 20 bitcoins a day.

Location of Hut 8’s Cryptocurrency Mining Centers Source: Hut 8 Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

The company operates in the Canadian province of Alberta and plans to expand to Ontario. It uses a mix of natural gas and renewable energy for its mining operations.

