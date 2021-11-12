HUSKYX is now the big winner of the day according to Coinmarketcap with more than 940% profit in the last hours

A rebase token is the new winner today according to the daily ranking generated by the market leading price index Coinmarketcap, with gains greater than 940% in the last hours.

In this opportunity HUSKYX’s native token has managed to remain at the top of the “Top Winners” ranking.”Of the day with more than nine hundred percent increase in its price.

The token is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, and it becomes part of the extensive offer of rebase and NFT tokens that currently exist in the cryptocurrency market.

On its official website you can get a white paper and a team, although the roadmap lacks objectives to meet.

ETHM: The big loser of the day

Secondly, the privacy-focused token, Ethereum Meta (ETHM), is again for the third time in the month, the big loser of the day.

According to data from Coinmarketcap, the price has plummeted -99.54% to quote a USD 0.00000010 in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum Meta addresses a major weakness in Ethereum: the lack of privacy. Ethereum Meta enables smart contracts where no friend, family, or foe can see what you bought or for how much.

The opinions expressed in this post are the sole responsibility of the Author and they have nothing to do with Cointelegraph’s editorial line. Every investment carries risk and you should do your proper research before investing. This post cannot be taken as financial advice.

