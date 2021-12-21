Hurry up! 10 gadgets to give away that arrive before Christmas

Is Christmas here and you still don’t have the presents? Don’t worry, here we share 10 gadgets that you can give away because they arrive before Christmas Eve.

DO NOT STOP READING: The best Gadgets to build the inn!

And be it for the relative, the friend or the “godin” exchange, the gifts do not stop in the Christmas season and if you were caught in a hurry, it is not necessary to run to queue, Check out these 10 devices from 717 pesos, which you can order in a couple of clicks.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5

Xiaomi’s smart band has OLED display 1.1-inch color, heart rate sensors, RAM: 512 KB Internal memory: 16 MB, 125 mAh battery. And also, Magnetic charge, microphone, speaker, and Women’s Health mode. You can receive it before Christmas at a price of $ 717 in Amazon at this link.

Huawei Band 6

The band of Huawei has a 1.47 “AMOLED touchscreen. It resists up to 50m under water, has a 14-day battery life and fast charging. And including sensors of accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate ppg among others. You can buy it for 985 pesos in Mercado Libre at this link.

Sony WF-C500 Headphones

The Sony WF-C500 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with microphone and IPX4 water resistance in Black Color can be yours or whoever touched you in the exchange for 1499 pesos on Amazon at this link.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i ceramic

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i ceramic wireless in-ear headphones with True Wireless technology, they have a battery that lasts 10 hours, included hands-free mode, noise cancellation, wireless charging case and built-in microphone. You can order them for 1299 pesos in Mercado Libre at this link.

LG XBOOM Go PL7 speaker

The LG XBOOM Go PL7 portable woofer speaker It is hands-free and suitable for outdoor use, because it is waterproof, with bluetooth connectivity, led lights, 30W power and USB-C input. It can be yours and then give it away for 3599 pesos in Mercado Libre at this link.

SAMSUNG Galaxy A03s

The Samsung Galaxy A03s It has 64GB of internal memory with 4GB of RAM, a 13 + 2 + 2 MP triple rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, side fingerprint reader, large 6.5 ”HD + screen and 5000 mAh battery with fast charge. You can give it away for Christmas for 3492 pesos in Amazon at this link.

OPPO A54

The OPPO A54 smartphone 128 + 256GB with triple camera, 5000mAh battery with fast charge. It can make anyone who receives it happy and you can buy it for 6499 pesos on Amazon at this link.

SAMSUNG Monitor 27 “Odyssey G5 LC27G55TQWLXZX

The curved monitor 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 It has a 144H refresh rate, 1,000r screen curvature, 1mprt response time, wqhd resolution, premium AMD sync, HDR, and virtually borderless. You can find it at a price of 9223 pesos on Amazon at this link.

Smart TV LED LG 43 “4K 43UP7500PSF AI ThinQ 2021

The 43-inch LG LED Smart TV with AI ThinQ It has four times more pixel precision than Full HD, with Game Optimizer, tight HDR graphics and low Input Lag that make the game much faster and immersive. You can buy it for 7975 pesos at Amazon in this high.

Kindle 10th generation