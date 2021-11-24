Hurricane defeats Patronato in Parque Patricios for the Professional League

Huracán-Patronato, Aldosivi-San Lorenzo, Vélez-Argentinos and Godoy Cruz-Estudiantes, the matches of the day (@fotobairesarg)

Date 22 of the Professional League begins with a day that will have five games.

Hurricane-Board of Trustees

Hurricane beats Patronato 1-0. They face two teams that had an irregular transit in the tournament. El Globo comes from suffering a tough defeat on their visit to La Plata against Estudiantes and has three dates without knowing the victory. Meanwhile, the entrerriano cast recovered and beat Lanús 3-2 to return to victory.

Huracán took the initiative, but found a team ordered as a block and it cost the Globe to break lines in the entrerriano cast. The local had more possession in the first half, although his rival managed to be able to have some dangerous play by means of Sebastian Sosa Sánchez, which was shown very fast.

In the complement the Balloon He repeated his intention of being able to break the zero, but he lacked tools to achieve unevenness despite a ball on the entered stick Lucas Vera and the desire of another who entered from the bank, Jhonatan candia.

On the side of the entrerrianos his best cards were precise passes and experience of Hector Canteros and the dynamics that the Uruguayan Sosa Sánchez maintained.

Huracán was more than his rival, but that dominance on the playing field could not translate it to the result in a poor tie in the afternoon at Parque Patricios.

Hurricane marches in 11th position in the contest with 29 points, while Patronato is 20th with 23 points.

Formations

Hurricane: Marcos Díaz; Raúl Lozano, Jonatan Galván, José Moya and César Ibáñez; Santiago Hezze, Fabián Henríquez and Franco Cristaldo; Jonás Acevedo, Matías Cóccaro and Rodrigo Cabral. DT: Frank Darío Kudelka.

Patronage: Matías Ibáñez; Martín Garay, Rolando García Guerreño, Oliver Benítez and Lucas Kruspzky; Nicolás Delgadillo, Fabio Vázquez, Héctor Canteros and Facundo Cobos; Junior Arias and Sebastián Sosa Sánchez. DT: Iván Delfino.

Referee: Darío Herrera

Stadium: Tomás A. Duco

TV: Fox Sports Premium

Aldosivi-San Lorenzo

@photobairesarg

In Mar del Plata, two teams that need to add will face each other. Martín Palermo’s team comes from getting a valuable victory against Banfield in the South (2-0) and will look for a new victory to grow in the table: they are in 17th place with 24 points. The case of those led by the Monarriz-Di Leo binomial is similar, but more pressing. The Cyclone comes from two straight defeats (1-3 against Vélez and 0-1 against Gimnasia) and is second to last in the table, with 20 units.

For today’s match, the visit will not be able to count on Ezequiel Cerruti, sent off against Lobo, who will be replaced by Alexis Sabella. Another who will not be from the start will be the Colombian defender Cristian Zapata, who reached the five yellow cards and his place will be occupied by Francisco Flores. In the case of Tiburon, Francisco Cerro and Gastón Lodico will join the first team.

Possible formations

Aldosivi: José Devecchi; Rufino Lucero, Fabricio Coloccini, Marcos Miers or Emiliano Insúa and Fernando Román; Javier Iritier, Francisco Cerro, Leandro Maciel and Gastón Lodico; Martín Cauteruccio and Gabriel Hauche. DT: Martín Palermo.

San Lorenzo: Sebastián Torrico; Andrés Herrera, Alejandro Donatti, Francisco Flores and Gabriel Rojas; Alexis Sabella, Yeison Gordillo, Néstor Ortigoza and Nicolás Fernández Mercau; Nicolás Fernández and Franco Di Santo. DT: Diego Monarriz and José Di Leo.

Referee: Fernando Rapallini

Hour: 19.15

Stadium: José María Minella (Mar del Plata)

TV: TNT Sports

Velez-Argentinos

@photobairesarg

In Liniers, Mauricio Pellegrino’s team will seek to seal their qualification for the Copa Libertadores with a victory. He is in second position in the general table – he has 66 points – and in this contest he is in 5th place with 35 units. In front will be the team of Gabriel Milito, which comes from two consecutive defeats, and is in 15th place with 26 units.

For tonight’s game, Fortín will have its starting base team. For his part, the Bicho de la Paternal, who still dreams of qualifying for the Copa Sudamericana 2022, will play from the start with the offensive trio that make up Reniero, Ávalos and Carabajal

Possible formations

Velez: Lucas Hoyos; Tomás Guidara, Matías de los Santos, Lautaro Giannetti and Francisco Ortega; Gerónimo Poblete and Federico Mancuello; Agustín Bouzat, Thiago Almada, Lucas Janson; and Juan Lucero. DT: Mauricio Pellegrino.

Argentinos Juniors: Federico Lanzillotta; Kevin Mac Allister, Miguel Torren and Lucas Villalba; Luciano Gómez, Matías Romero, Franco Moyano and Elías Gómez; Nicolás Reniero, Gabriel Ávalos and Gabriel Carabajal. DT: Gabriel Milito.

Referee: Hernán Mastrángelo

Hour: 21.30

Stadium: José Amalfitani

TV: ESPN and Public TV

Godoy Cruz-Students

@photobairesarg

Great duel in Mendoza to close the first day of action on date 22 of the Professional League. El Tomba, who came to equalize in his visit to Argentinos, is in 12th place with 27 points. El Pincha, who managed to cut a streak of eight games without winning last round against Huracán (4-1), is in 8th place with 33 points.

Looking ahead to today’s match, Diego Flores will seek to continue adding points for the championship and fine-tuning the team for the semifinals of the Argentine Cup against Talleres de Córdoba. In the case of the team led by Ricardo Zielinski, Fernando Zuqui would return to the starting team after his absence in the last match.

Possible formations

Godoy Cruz: Juan Espínola; Néstor Breitenbruch, Gianluca Ferrari, Damián Pérez, Matías Ramírez; Martín Ojeda, Nelson Acevedo, Leonel González; Gonzalo Abrego, Tomás Badaloni and Ezequiel Bullaude. DT: Diego Flores.

Students: Mariano Andújar; Leonardo Godoy, Agustín Rogel, Fabián Noguera and Matías Aguirregaray; Matías Pellegrini, Bautista Kociubinski, Fernando Zuqui and Nicolás Pasquini; Gustavo Del Prete and Leandro Díaz. DT: Ricardo Zielinski.

Referee: Nazareno Arasa

Hour: 21.30

Stadium: Malvinas Argentinas (Mendoza)

TV: TNT Sports

Positions: