LaSalud.mx.-Every November 13 is commemorated the “International Huntington’s disease day”, A rare neurological and hereditary condition, which causes the progressive reduction of neurons in the brain. Was recognized by George Huntington in 1872.

It is also called Huntington’s chorea because it refers to choreic movements, which are brief irregular movements that change from one body area to another without a defined sequence. In this action the upper limbs of the neck and the lower limbs of the trunk are involved, causing the patient to be involuntarily in movement.

The purpose of this day is to raise awareness about this disease and make people who live with it visible. It is a pathology still unknown to the population, but it is suffered by thousands of people in the world, affecting both men and women equally.

Most people develop the illness during adult life, between the ages of 35 and 55, although approximately 10% of people develop symptoms before the age of 20 (juvenile HD) and another 10% after reaching the age of 55 (late-onset HD). Symptoms rarely appear before age 10 (childhood HD).

Is about a deadly disease that progresses gradually and slowly. Life expectancy is 15-20 years, but it varies from person to person. The disorder causing HD is found in the short arm of chromosome 4. This mutation encodes a protein called huntingtin (Htt) which leads to neuronal death of some areas of the brain.

As the disease progresses, atrophy appears in the caudate nuclei and bilateral putamen, and in the frontal and temporal lobes. Other affected areas would be the thalamus, the striatum, the cerebellum, and the brainstem.

There is currently no treatment that stops or can reverse the course of HD. Existing treatments are aimed at controlling the symptoms of the disease, increasing the functional capacity of the patient as much as possible, and improving their quality of life. An attempt is made to compensate for motor, cognitive, emotional and behavioral alterations through pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment.

At the pharmacological level, tetrabenazine and typical and atypical neuroleptics are used to treat involuntary movements. On the other hand, physiotherapy techniques are aimed at improving control, range of motion and balance of muscles to avoid or postpone weakness due to lack of use. Occupational therapy would be in charge of working or compensating the functionality of the subjects in the activities of daily life.

They are controlled by means of the combination of drugs and neuropsychological rehabilitation. Use of antidepressants, carbamazepine, and valproate to address depression, aggressiveness, irritability, and emotional instability. The neuropsychological rehabilitation trains the patient in compensatory strategies, re-education of daily life skills, and counseling patients and their families. In the area of ​​language retrain diction and oral communicationTherefore, speech therapy plays a fundamental role in the treatment of HE.

The presymptomatic diagnosis in subjects at risk for having an affected family member, it is carried out by means of a genetic study of the mutation. This early detection offers not only the opportunity to start existing treatments early, but also prepares the patient and their family emotionally for the disease.

In the early stages of HD, individuals are functionally independent. They can and do all the activities that a healthy person does: work, drive, and live independently.

Symptoms can include small involuntary movements, subtle loss of coordination, difficulty thinking or solving complex problems, and perhaps depression, irritability, or disinhibition.

In intermediate stages of the disease, individuals progressively lose their ability to work, drive, or even manage their own finances. Slowly and gradually, they need more and more help with housework, dressing, grooming, or even eating. Patients may have increasing difficulties with involuntary motor disturbances (chorea). Problems with swallowing, balance, falls, and weight loss can occur. Problem solving makes it more difficult to sequence, organize, or prioritize information.

In the late stage of the disease, people need help with all daily activities. Chorea can be severe, but is most often replaced by stiffness, dystonia (involuntary movement), and bradykinesia (slowness of movement). Psychiatric symptoms can occur at any time in the course of the disease, but are more difficult to recognize and in the late phase, due to communication difficulties in patients.

Although in the final stages they may be unable to communicate and bedridden, it is important to note that people with HD seem to retain some understanding. For this reason, it is important that they receive the support and affection of their family members.

