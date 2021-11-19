Now we do have Black Friday just around the corner: there is only one week left for the expected “Black Friday” of discounts. However, there are many brands, like Realme or like Samsung, that they have already started with their promotions. And many distributors have been launching offers for several days to open their mouths.

So now you know, if you don’t want to wait until Friday to renew your smartphone or buy a wearable, don’t miss our Hunting Bargains this week. It comes loaded with great discounts on mobiles and accessories for all tastes and for all budgets. Here we go!

Mobile deals

LITTLE F3 : we started with this Xiaomi proposal that includes the Snapdragon 870, stereo speakers, AMOLED screen and a 20 MP front camera. The 128GB POCO F3 costs 279 euros at the Media Markt right now; and if you need more capacity, you have the 256 GB at 299.99 euros in Amazon.

Realme GT Neo 2 : just hit the market, but thanks to the introductory offer, you can get it for 369 euros. And in return, the Realme GT Neo 2 boasts the Snapdragon 870 and a 120 Hz AMOLED panel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S : Among other features, the Redmi Note 10S includes the Helio G95 processor, an AMOLED screen, a 64 MP camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge. The official price of the 64 GB variant is 260 euros, but this week on Amazon you can find it for 185 euros.

POCO X3 Pro : The Snapdragon 860, a 120 Hz screen and a battery of almost 5,200 mAh with 33 W fast charge are some features of the POCO X3 Pro. This week, the 8GB / 256GB model drops to € 199.99 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: here we have one of the Samsung models with the best value for money. For the 349 euros it costs in MiElectro, the Galaxy A52s 5G offers you the power of the Snapdragon 778G, an AMOLED screen, a quad camera and 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Smartphone with 6.5 Inch Infinity-O FHD + Screen, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of Expandable Internal Memory, 4500 mAh Battery and Super Fast Charging Black (ES Version)

iPhone 12 : In MediaMarkt, you can get an iPhone 12 for 799 euros. And if you prefer a compact model, you have its little brother, the iPhone 12 mini, for 589 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S21 + : The Plus model of the S21 series comes with a triple camera, wireless charging and a 120 Hz AMOLED screen. The 256 GB model is currently priced at 799 euros.

Realme GT Master Edition : another Realme model that goes down to 269 euros this week on Amazon. In addition to a striking design, the Realme GT Master Edition includes the Snapdragon 778G 5G, a Samsung AMOLED panel of 120 Hz and super fast charging at 65 W.

iPhone 13 : We go back to Apple and we go back to Media Markt, which keeps the iPhone 13 of 128 GB in various colors at 859 euros. In addition to a significant improvement in autonomy, it boasts the A15 Bionic processor, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen and a 12 MP dual rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy M32: we finish the section with this proposal from Samsung, which includes a 6.4-inch screen, Helio G80 chip, quad camera and a huge 6,000 mAh battery. On Amazon, the 6GB / 128GB Galaxy M32 in black is still this week at 229 euros.

Offers on accessories

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 – The fifth generation of Xiaomi smart bracelet comes with a 1.1 inch color screen and is capable of monitoring your heart rate, sleep and physical activity. And all this for the 19.99 euros that the Mi Smart Band 5 costs in Media Markt.

Huawei Band 6 : we are going with another bracelet, but now from Huawei. The Band 6 continues to drop in price and you can already find it for 34.90 euros on Amazon. It has a 1.47-inch AMOLED panel, an SpO2 sensor, and 96 sports modes.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4: the 40 mm model has dropped to 199 euros in various distributors such as MediaMarkt and Amazon. For that price, the Galaxy Watch4 includes Wear OS 3, GPS, NFC, and heart rate and SpO2 measurement.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 – Smartwatch, Health Monitoring, Sports Tracker, Long Battery Life, 40 mm, Bluetooth, Black Color (Version ES)

New AirPods Pro Watch out for this great deal because, in addition to the MagSafe charging case, Apple’s new TWS headphones have active noise cancellation and are water resistant. At Amazon, AirPods Pro with MagSafe cost 199 euros.

Huawei Watch Fit: we finished the compilation of offers with this Huawei watch, which promises more than a week of autonomy and includes almost 100 sports modes. At Amazon, this week you have the Huawei Watch Fit for 59 euros, a historic low price.

More offers

You can get HBO Max at half price for life if you sign up for the offer and subscribe with a new profile: its price is 4.49 euros / month.

Subscribe to HBO Max at half price forever!

If you join Amazon Prime, you have 30 day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services such as Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

Does our Friday section fall short? You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at the Hunting Bargains of Engadget Android, Engadget, Engadget Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.



Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

