Friday arrives and that means that, apart from starting the weekend, our classic Hunting Bargains arrives. A new installment but on this more special occasion, since we are at the gates of Black Friday 2021. A good time to find, discounted, that phone what were you looking for.

Let’s review the best deals on Android phones and some accessories. It is time to look for a good saving of euros with mobiles that range from the most exclusive models to other more modest ones … all with a good discount that makes them extremely attractive. Start Hunting Bargains.

Android phones and tablets on offer

Samsung Galaxy M12 . Another model that has a good price is this one from Amazon. The Galaxy M12 a few days ago was at 209 euros and now it is priced at 139 euros. A model with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V screen, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. And if you fall short you can always catch the 128 GB capacity model for 169 euros.

Xiaomi 11T 5G . This model that we already saw closely is on sale and we can find it for 449.99 euros on Amazon. One of the high-end of this year that is about to end and that has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, AMOLED screen at 120 Hz, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy M22 for 209 euros we can get a mobile that offers a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB capacity.

Huawei MatePad T10s. For 149 euros and going down from about 240 euros to what it was a week ago, we have this simple tablet from Huawei. A model for users who do not want a show of power with a 10.1-inch screen, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and four speakers to listen to content without problem.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 – Smartphone 4 + 64 GB, 6.5 “FHD + 90 Hz DotDisplay, MediaTek Helio G88, 50MP quad camera with AI, 5000 mAh, Navy Blue (ES version + 2 years warranty)

Xiaomi Redmi 10 . For 149.99 euros in Amazon we can get this other Xiaomi model. The Redmi 10 uses a Helio G88 processor, a 6.5-inch Full HD + 90 Hz screen, a 5,000 mAh battery and a quad camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G. One of Samsung’s current top of the range is lowered at Amazon, where we can find it for 799 euros down from the 849 euros that it normally costs. A model that we already analyzed and that offers a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen along with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of capacity.

Realme GT Neo 2 . For 369 euros we can get this phone that we already analyzed. A model with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, compatible with 5G networks. It uses an AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and a triple camera.

Samsung Galaxy M32 . Another model of the Korean manufacturer to find reduced, now at 229 euros instead of the 299 euros for which it is in other stores. A phone with a large 6.4-inch sAMOLED screen that uses 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite . Also from Samsung, this tablet is discounted and goes on to cost 275 euros in MediaMarkt or 279 euros in Amazon instead of the 349 euros that it was a few hours ago. An Android tablet, 10.4-inch screen, 4 GB of RAM and a storage of 64 GB

POCO X3 Pro. At a good price you can find this model that we already saw closely. A very interesting phone that normally has a price of 259.99 euros on Amazon and is now for 199 euros. A phone that offers a 6.67-inch screen at 120 Hz and that in this version has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of capacity. It also comes with a Mi headset as a gift. It is available in blue and black colors.

POCO X3 Pro, Smartphone 8 + 256 GB, 6.67 ”120 Hz FHD + DotDisplay, Snapdragon 860, 48 MP quad camera, 5160 mAh, Metallic Bronze (ES / PT version), includes headphones

LITTLE F3 5G If you want an interesting phone, you have the POCO F3 5G for 299.99 euros. The POCO F3 5G is a smartphone with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 870 processor, triple camera, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of capacity.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G . Another Samsung model that offers a 6.5-inch AMOLED Infinity screen, Snapdragon 778G, a quad camera and fast charging of 25 W. We can find it in MiElectro, for 349 euros, the same price as in MediaMarkt.

OnePlus 9 Pro . The brand is throwing it away and has it on its website and for 709 euros. The most powerful mobile from OnePlus, it has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen at 120 Hz, quad camera signed by Hasselbad and Snapdragon 888.

OnePlus 9. If the previous one escapes your budget, you can always take the OnePlus 9. For 559 euros and also on the official website you have a mobile with Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 64 megapixel quad camera.

OPPO Find X3 Pro . For 899 euros we have the OPPO Find X3 Pro. One of the top of the range this year that bets everything on a Snapdragon 888 SoC, 65W fast charge, 120 Hz screen and as a curiosity, a microscopic camera.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE . For 339.99 euros we can find this Xiaomi model on Amazon. A smartphone with a 6.55-inch screen, AMOLED panel with FHD + resolution at 90 Hz, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of capacity to which it adds a triple camera of 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP. We can find it in other colors for 349 euros

Samsung Galaxy A02s . For only 111 euros you can find this simple but interesting Samsung model on Amazon. The Galaxy A02s offers a 6.5-inch Infinity display, HD + resolution, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage memory that can be expanded with a microSD card.

Realme GT Master Edition. This Realme model that we have already analyzed, we can find it for 269 euros. A smartphone that hides a Snapdragon 778G processor, a 120 Hz refresh screen, a triple camera with a 64 megapixel main camera and 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Reduced accessories

Fitbit Versa 3 . If you want to get a fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa 3 is on sale. Now we can find this model in purple for 149.99 euros. A bracelet that offers a tunomy of up to 6 days, a heart rate meter, GPS and access to various exercises. On the Fitbit page it is 169 euros and in other colors we can find it at 159 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 . For 19.99 euros in MediaMarkt we have the Xiaomi physical activity bracelet. A bracelet that with a 1.1-inch color screen allows you to monitor your heart rate, sleep and status as well as access different sports and physical activities.

Huawei Watch GT2 Sport. For less than 100 euros, 99 to be exact, we have this Huawei watch with a 46-millimeter case, 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen, an autonomy of up to 2 weeks and GPS.

Android apps and games on offer

Freeze! 2 brothers 2.39 euros free

free DEEMO -Reborn- 2.49 euros free

free Manual Camera: DSLR Professional Camera 4.49 euros free

free Whale Trail Classic 2.99 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros The Last Dream (Full) 4.69 euros 2.49 euros

2.49 euros Kiwanuka 4.29 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium 14.99 euros 7.99 euros

7.99 euros Through the Darkest of Times 7.99 euros 3.99 euros

More offers

You can get HBO Max at half price for life if you sign up for the offer and subscribe with a new profile: its price is 4.49 euros / month.

Subscribe to HBO Max at half price forever!

Does our Friday section fall short? You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at the Hunting Bargains of Xataka Móvil, Xataka, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.



Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

