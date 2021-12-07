Over the years, the Star Wars universe has not stopped expanding, beyond series and movies, with numerous video games. One of the following that we will see sometime next year will be Star Wars: Hunters, which already has its first trailer with gameplay.

Zynga is the company behind this title that will be characterized by presenting us some four vs four team matches between different types of characters that will face each other in battle arenas. Hunters to choose from will include droids, Jedi, bounty hunters, soldiers of the Empire, and many more.

In fact, the video in question introduces us to some of the champions that will be availableAmong them are the Wookiee Grozz, the droid believed to be a Jedi called J-3DI, the rebel Zaina, a pair of Jawas brothers who will fight side by side under the name of Utooni or also the warrior of the dark side Rieve. Naturally each will have their own special abilities with which to wreak havoc on their adversaries.

As for the battles, these will take place in places as iconic as Hotn, Endor, Tatooine and other such iconic areas of the franchise, but above all what should not be forgotten is that Star Wars: Hunters will be free-to-playSo anyone with a Nintendo Switch or an iOS or Android device will be able to play the game as soon as it’s released in 2022.