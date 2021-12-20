Lamborghini is working at full capacity in the development process of its new supercar that will take over from the Aventador. The successor to the Lamborghini Aventador has been hunted in broad daylight sporting a very interesting setup. A model that will be in a position to storm dealerships in 2023.

The iconic brand Lamborghini

has started up all the machinery with the aim of taking over from one of the most important models in its recent history. The time has come for the Lamborghini Aventador to be replaced by a new supercar. About a month ago the news broke. Our spy photographers spotted a test copy of the Aventador’s successor in broad daylight. A sighting that confirmed the reports that had been circulating on the network.

Once again, thanks to our spy photographers, we have the opportunity to get closer to the process of development of the successor to the Lamborghini Aventador. In the vicinity of Lamborghini’s “headquarters” the test specimen has been hunted. A thickly camouflaged unit, but it reveals some of the most interesting elements that we must pay close attention to.

The hunted test unit sports some leaks with a striking configuration

Spy photos of the successor to the Lamborghini Aventador



The new sighting has occurred at the Lamborghini factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, in Italy. Despite the dense camouflage, as we have well pointed out, there are certain elements that remain visible and in which it is worth stopping to analyze them. One of them is the four exhaust outlets located in a raised central position. Without a doubt it is one of the characteristic features of the test sample.

There is also a marked and radical diffuser. If we turn to the side view, you can see the huge high-performance brakes. A key component to maintaining control over this true beast on wheels. Unfortunately, the brand has been careful to hide the front. Although some sharp and angular shapes are sensed, we will have to wait to find out.

Carbon fiber will be one of the main materials to achieve the lightest possible weight. In general terms and with respect to the current Aventador, numerous changes are sensed. Lamborghini will evolve the design language with which his latest models have been brought to life.

The successor to the Lamborghini Aventador will be ready to storm the market in 2023

The successor to the Lamborghini Aventador will be electrified



Beyond the exterior design or technological equipment, it will be in the mechanical section where important novelties will be produced. And is that we are facing an electrified vehicle. The “heart” will be a powerful V12 gasoline engine. An engine that will be part of a hybrid system. It will have an on-demand electric all-wheel drive configuration and is expected to far exceed the 800 hp barrier.

The own Stephan Wilkenmann, CEO of Lamborghini, highlighted just a few months ago that he will use “a completely new engine, a completely new transmission, a new battery, everything is completely new.”

When will it hit the market? The development process is still in an early stage. Current information indicates that the launch will take place sometime in 2023. Year in which its commercialization will also begin.