The new Mercedes-AMG ONE has been hunted, once again, in broad daylight. On this occasion, one of the photographed specimens presents a striking camouflage with which the brand intends to hide some of the components that the model that will soon hit the market will wear. Mercedes-AMG is conducting road tests in southern Europe.

Mercedes-AMG

continues to work at full capacity in the development process of its exclusive jewel on wheels. An electrified vehicle of very high performance that is destined to swell the collections of wealthy followers of the German firm. At the moment the development of the new Mercedes-AMG ONE is concentrated in the south of the European territory.

The German sports firm is conducting a series of road tests with several prototypes of the new Mercedes-AMG ONE and, unsurprisingly, a new sighting has occurred in broad daylight. Mercedes-AMG presses the accelerator to complete the project as soon as possible. Even more so after a new delay in deliveries. Deliveries that will occur, if all goes according to plan, in 2022.

The development process for the new Mercedes-AMG ONE continues in southern Europe

Spy photos of the new Mercedes-AMG ONE



Thanks to our spy photographers we have a new opportunity to get closer to the development of the new model of AMG. And what is more relevant, the set of spy photos that accompanies this article shows us two copies. One whose exterior is practically completely covered in camouflage, and another that is lighter although dressed in a striking camouflage to which we must pay close attention.

The maroon tonality unit shows the number 83 on the door panels and, as can be clearly seen, on the sides there are various body components that have been appropriately camouflaged. Their shapes are no secret. However, and what the brand intends here is to hide the used material from prying eyes. Carbon fiber? CFRP? Logically it will be a light material as well as resistant. Weight is a determining factor.

In certain photographs you can see how the flashing lights will be. Integrated lights next to the LED daytime running lights in the front bumper. We must remember and bear in mind that, despite having technology derived from Formula 1, we are facing a car approved for the road.

The flashing lights of the new Mercedes-AMG ONE are exposed

The hybrid mechanics of the new Mercedes-AMG ONE



One of the keys to the new Mercedes-AMG ONE is, without a doubt, its mechanical section. In the bowels of the vehicle is a hybrid propulsion system in which the protagonist will be a 1.6-liter V6 gasoline engine that will be accompanied by four electric motors. Total power will exceed 1,000 hp and, what is equally relevant, you will have a 25 kilometers autonomy in electric mode. This propulsion system will allow you to accelerate from 0 to 200 km / h in less than 6 seconds.

When will it hit the market? As we have pointed out at the beginning of the article, the deliveries of the new Mercedes-AMG ONE have suffered several delays. The latest commitment of the brand indicates that deliveries to customers will start sometime in the first quarter of 2022. Production will be limited to a small number of copies, which added to its price, approximately 2.75 million euros, guarantee a level of exclusivity only achievable for a few.