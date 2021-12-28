The development of the new generation of the Mercedes GLC continues. The Mercedes SUV, one of the most popular SUVs in its competitive category, will be completely revamped. Once again it was hunted during road tests. However, and this time, we have the opportunity to take a look inside.

Mercedes continues to work at full capacity on the renovation of one of its best-selling models. The Mercedes GLC will undergo a comprehensive overhaul very soon. The generational change will be a reality and will bring with it many important news. Some improvements that will be key to boost sales of an SUV that fights in a segment where competition is voracious.

The new Mercedes GLC 2022 it has been hunted, once again, in broad daylight. The German manufacturer has stepped on the accelerator of the development process, making it relatively easier for these sightings to occur in the middle of the test session. Some evidence that has been transferred to northern Europe. And we must remember that we are in the midst of winter testing.

The interior of the new Mercedes GLC 2022 will be digital and connected

Spy photos of the interior of the new Mercedes GLC 2022



Unlike the multitude of prototypes hunted before, this time we have the opportunity to take a look at the cabin. The interior of the new Mercedes GLC 2022 has been practically exposed. More specifically, the front area of ​​the cabin has been photographed with a good part of its elements free of camouflage. And as might be expected, we are facing a digital and connected model.

The new generation of the GLC will follow the course set by the Mercedes C-Class. There will be no surprises in this regard. The SUV alternative to the C-Class will be equipped with a large touch screen located in the center console and that will allow to operate the infotainment system. Just behind the wheel is a second screen whose function is none other than to be a 100% digital instrument panel.

The rest of the dashboard and even the door panels are covered in the signature Mercedes camouflage. In general terms, the technological equipment that the new GLC will present will be the same that we can find in the Mercedes C-Class range. The multimedia system will allow access to a multitude of online digital services while the renewed SUV will also be able to boast of an extensive list of driving assistance systems.

The development process of the new Mercedes GLC 2022 has moved to Northern Europe

Mercedes GLC 2022, an SUV that will bet on electrification



Another advance that we can find in the new GLC range It is neither more nor less than the active steering system of the rear axle. An advance that will provide the German SUV with greater agility.

Regarding the mechanical section, the new generation of the GLC will bet without complexes on electrification. It will be available alongside a selection of gasoline and diesel engines in which the 48 volt light hybrid technology (MHEV) will be the protagonist. Drivers who love sustainable mobility will have at their disposal different plug-in hybrid versions (PHEV). The automatic transmission and the 4MATIC traction will be the protagonists.

When will it hit the market? The order book is scheduled to open in May 2022, with the first deliveries occurring sometime in the summer. The launch will take place in the first half of next year.