Just as the KIA Seltos is already getting a first facelift, the Hyundai Venue has also been hunted in disguise. But this spy shot of the Korean SUV sold in India, among other markets, not only reveals new features, but also a level of sportiness never seen before. A hint that Koreans are cooking up the new Venue N-Line 2023 variant.

The sporty ‘N-Line’ trim is being carried over to all models in the Hyundai range, regardless of the model, body, segment or sales market. Present in the United States and also in Europe, in the coming months will reach other more Asian markets such as India, where an interesting Hyundai Venue prototype has been hunted.

But not just any more prototype, but this spy photo shows the new, the unpublished, Hyundai Venue N Line 2023. The first thing that stands out is that the updated Venue will feature new LED taillights, completely different compared to the current model. Not only are they more angular, but now will be joined to the opposite through a thin light bar. The tailgate has also been remodeled, dispensing with the fold and opting for a cleaner design, while elements such as the retro-reflectors have also been repositioned in the rear bumper.

The exterior of the Hyundai Venue 2023 will change more than usual offering a more modern look

The Hyundai Venue N-Line is the sportiest option, aesthetically

But within these aesthetic novelties at the range level, the two new chrome exhausts are almost as striking as the design of the alloy wheels, whose design is precisely very similar to the style professed by the wheels of the «N-line» models, and of 17 inches. A more modern redesign, which will also have a more elaborate counterpart on the front. The headlights will be revised, as will the design of the grill that will bet on a decorative pattern in black and a new bumper in newer ways.

The range of the Hyundai Venue 2023 will also feature interior upgrades, the usual ones that will offer materials for the dashboard and seat upholstery, plus new equipment more technological. Knowing Hyundai, it will not give up offering improvements in the driving assistants section and in connectivity, more than in something else, since the Venue already has a touch screen on its 8-inch infotainment system.ç

5 keys to the Hyundai Bayon, the new Korean B-SUV Read news

The range of engines of the model will be different according to markets. The offer will include two gasoline options, the 1.2-liter naturally aspirated MPI with 83 hp and the 1.0-liter three-cylinder T-GDI with 120 hp associated with the new “iMT” clutchless manual transmission and a 7-speed DCT automatic. On the diesel side, the four-cylinder block is expected and 1.5-liter CRDi diesel with 100 hp and 6-speed manual gearbox. An update that will debut in mid-2022, going on sale in the second half of next year.