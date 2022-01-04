The 2023 BMW X5 Facelift has just made an appearance in spy photos, duly camouflaged. One of the best-selling SUVs of the German brand has already started the testing period to receive the usual LCI in the middle of its commercial life, as the Bavarians like to call it. The model will receive a more modern and striking exterior image and important new features in the equipment.

The fourth generation of BMW X5 It was presented in mid-2018 and put on sale at the end of that year, as a 2019 model, having already been on the market for three years. The right moment to receive a facelift and thus face the second stage of your life in the market with guarantees, taking into account that the most direct competition is also already in the interest of offering important novelties.

The one that was the first SUV from the Bavarians to hit the market It has become a true flagship, and one of the best-selling models in each generation, which is why a package of novelties is essential to underpin this commercial success. The spy photos they show the X5 LCI camouflaged as usual in face washes. Snapshots show a bumper camouflaged with plates preventing you from seeing the new design that hides, but it will follow the same lines as the style seen in the revised X3. In addition, there is a new decoration on the lower grill with new oblique bars on both sides of the new radar sensor.

The 2023 BMW X5 Facelift will feature slight tweaks to the rear

The BMW X5 LCI 2023 will receive interesting news

The ovoid grille also receives subtle improvements, especially the all-new internal riser bars, as does headlights. Despite the fact that BMW has taken care of covering it with vinyl sheets, it can be practically appreciated the same shape but have undergone a transformation becoming finer. Very discreet improvements that will have to be looked at more carefully, and that will not be far from as outstanding as those that the BMW X7 is receiving at the expense of the XM and 7 Series, the luxury triumvirate, although among the optional ones for the exterior will have the double illuminated grill.

At the rear, the X5 LCI 2023 will receive a new bumper with renewed lines, and will also be retouch the taillight lighting technology, as the main structure remains intact, and also the design of the light functions. Although the changes are not so remarkable, where they will be is inside. Like the rest of the models, the X5 will also adopt the two new high-resolution displays joined in one piece that has been released on board the iX, and that we have already seen in other test units of this model. Among other novelties, the comfort, connectivity and driving assistance equipment will also be improved.

The BMW X5, now available with 48 Volt MHEV technology in all the range of petrol and diesel versions, optimize performance and, especially, consumption and emissions figures, also adding a revision of the 8-speed automatic gearbox to achieve this purpose. Some news that will still have to wait a few months, as it has just started its tests. The plans happen because the model is presented at the end of 2022 and begins to reach dealers from June 2023.