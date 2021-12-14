Audi is working hard in the development process of its new compact ‘crossover’. The Audi A3 Cityhopper will hit the market with the aim of positioning itself as a premium alternative to models such as the Ford Focus Active. This model, with Allroad genes, will make use of a plug-in hybrid mechanics. Its commercial launch will take place in 2022.

The Audi A3 Sportback will be “crossoverized”. Audi is working at full capacity on a very interesting and important project that will result in the entry of a new member on the scene who will join the ranks of the A3 family. The compact from the Ingolstadt firm will receive “a tailored suit” in order to rival, among others, the Ford Focus Active. The new Audi A3 Cityhopper it will be a reality.

A considerable time ago that the German brand started up all the machinery to face the development process of the new A3 Cityhopper. We are facing a compact «crossoverized» that inherits the philosophy applied to Audi Allroad models. The formula of the “crossoverization” will be applied to the A3 Sportback to captivate the public who wants to show off a more adventurous image but who are not determined to get hold of the alternative SUV that we can find in the range. The Audi Q3.

Spy photo of the new Audi A3 Cityhopper during its development phase in Northern Europe

Spy photos of the new Audi A3 Cityhopper



The number of sightings of the new A3 Cityhopper it is growing at an accelerated rate. This is synonymous with the fact that development has picked up pace and that tests in broad daylight and on the road open to traffic are increasing. However, and this time, unlike previous sightings, the prototype captured by the cameras of our spy photographers is facing a hostile environment.

Audi has moved the development of the new A3 Cityhopper to Northern Europe. More specifically to the region of Scandinavia. The reason? Carry out winter tests. Yes, it is true that winter has not yet officially begun in the Old Continent. However, the optical conditions are already in place to carry out this type of test. There is ice, snow, and the temperatures are extreme.

Aesthetically it will be a quickly recognizable model. And it will show off numerous distinctive features. Just a few weeks ago we published a revealing recreation of the new A3 Cityhopper that allows you to discover what the exterior design will be like. The premise that Audi has been working on is clear. Transferring the formula of the Audi A4 allroad quattro to a lower category model. Now the Solvency of the A3 Cityhopper away from the asphalt will be, to a certain extent, limited.

The new compact “crossover” from Audi relies on plug-in hybrid technology

The plug-in hybrid mechanics of the new Audi A3 Cityhopper



With regard to the mechanical section of the new A3 Cityhopper, it is clear that it will bet without complexes on electrification. The latest hunted prototypes show that it will be available with plug-in hybrid mechanics (PHEV). The test units show the pertinent warnings of a high-voltage electrical system and, what is equally important, the cover located on the left front wing that hides the socket for recharging the battery can be perfectly appreciated.

At this point, we must bear in mind that, if the A3 Cityhopper range consists exclusively of plug-in hybrid engines, it means that it will only be available with front-wheel drive. Now, we must not rule out that conventional gasoline or diesel mechanics are offered.

When will it be revealed? The launch of the new A3 Cityhopper is set for next year 2022. The debut in society will take place at the Paris Motor Show to be held in the second half of the year.