Here it is! The first prototype of the new Rolls-Royce Specter 2023 has just made an appearance in the panorama of spy photos. The first electric from the British firm has just started its test program just a few days before the debut of the new year. The luxury brand’s unprecedented electric will play a sophisticated heir to the Wraith.

Rolls-Royce had an ambitious product renewal plan planned until just before the advancement of the brand’s first electric model. Just a few months ago, the Goodwood firm announced the production of the Rolls-Royce Specter 2023A large, fully electric sports car that will hit the market in a couple of years.

And although then we already saw some previews of the replacement for the Wraith, these are the first spy photos of the model under test. A development that is taking place in Germany, at the headquarters in Munich and that, It is not a model at all, but a fully functional prototype. Recent snapshots allow you to take a look at the future Rolls-Royce model on a transport platform and also by accessing one of the workshops, revealing the majestic dimensions and the very sporty design that it will offer. Despite the camouflage, there are somewhat significant details.

The prototype of the new Rolls-Royce Specter hunted 2023 with production specifications

2023 Rolls-Royce Specter transforms exclusive Wraith into electric

The characteristic vertical multi-bar grill is present, although duly camouflaged. Despite this, they are perfectly appreciated thin vertical slats that act as curtains and that will open or close depending on the aerodynamic conditions. You can also see the split front lighting as we have seen in the BMW luxury models, with a fine light strip at the top and main functions at a lower level. You can even see that the sports car retains the reverse opening – known as “suicide” – of the front doors, so characteristic of Rolls-Royce, or the rear lights arranged vertically.

The future Rolls-Royce Specter 2023 will have an interior with a sporty and classic 2 + 2-seater layout and, technically, it will be based on the famous “Space Frame” type aluminum frame. The same architecture that supports the Cullinan and Phantom, and which has been specially adapted for the Specter and its high level of electrification. Under the body, the British brand will use the organ bank of the German parent company, making use of the more powerful electric motors available, the same ones that will be used in the future i7 in development. The Rolls-Royce Specter will debut at the second half of 2023, going on sale throughout 2024.

The BMW i7, the expected rival of the Mercedes EQS, faces the final stretch of its development Read news

The tests, which will begin in the coming weeks, will allow the first cold tests of the two powerful electric motors that will offer a maximum power of between 600 and 650 hp, one per axle and, therefore, with all-wheel drive. In addition, between the axles it will have a powerful battery that will have a net, usable capacity of the order of 100 kWh but with a much higher figure to offer a maximum autonomy with a charge well above 600 kilometers.