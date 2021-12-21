The FIAT 500 has proven to be another of the most authentic golden chickens on the market. The Italian firm has exploited the model to satiety, with an SUV variant that is about to receive a second facelift. The 2022 FIAT 500X facelift has been hunted in spy photos in Italy, with minimal changes.

In Europe, FIAT 500X went on sale in 2014 accumulating no less than seven years in tow. When the ideal would have been to run into one of the first camouflaged prototypes of the new generation of the Italian SUV, these spy photos they reveal just the opposite: one more facelift, which will bring not only aesthetic novelties but also other equally interesting in terms of engines.

Hunted around the Italian factory of Melfi, the prototype of the renewed 500X shows very specific details hidden with the traditional black adhesive tape. Indications that changes in the FIAT 500X facelift 2022 they won’t be as noticeable as you might expect. The changes are so minimal on the outside, that they are almost more than a very light facelift, appreciating a break in the LED light string that runs inside the headlights, as featured in the latest special edition of the “Dolce Vita Launch Edition” sold only in Italy.

New emblems and a revised decorative insert will be the highlight details on the FIAT 500X 2022

The FIAT 500X 2022 will receive slight changes in 2022

A detail that will now be extended to the entire range versions. On the front, the thin grille that until now also included the emblem of the Italian brand remains covered. A detail that is expected adopt the same modern style as the 500e. Like the electric, the SUV will have two perfectly integrated chrome “whiskers” with the model name between them.

At the opposite pole, the new FIAT logo will dominate the rear just below the rear window, while the chrome detail that decorates the rear will also feature a new typeface of the model name, with a style of the letters more in line with the new 500 Electric. The renewed offer will also be completed with new options for the interior – materials, upholstery, colors and various equipment with connectivity options – that will make the 500X shine for a while longer. Simple yet attractive enhancements that will also receive the 2022 Jeep Renegade that has already been announced.

Thus, like this model with which it shares the “Small Wide” platform, the SUV variant of the FIAT 500 is also expected to mount the new engines. four-cylinder «FireFly» of 1.5 liters T5 and that will offer maximum powers of 130 and 160 CV. This new engine, with MHEV technology the most powerful, will come to replace the older, and less efficient, 1.0 T3 and 1.3 T4 of 120 and 150 hp, respectively, adding a little extra in the maximum power and torque, available with manual, automatic, front and all-wheel drive transmission. Improvements that will not be long in coming and that are expected next spring.