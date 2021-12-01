Lingerie takes on special importance this Christmas, for the superstitious who know to enter the new year in red and for those who want to feel spectacular. That is why Hunkemöller has launched the Glamorama collection, which seems to be taken from our sexiest dreams, loaded with lace, transparencies and very daring outfits.













Hunkemöller has played it safe to what they know we will want to wear under our New Year’s Eve dresses (or instead of the New Year’s Eve dress). That’s why they are gone straight to the most Christmas green and red, raising the temperature at the stroke of bodiesTwo- and three-piece lingerie sets that do not lack even the garter belt and stockings that are a real jewel full of sparkles.





Bodysuit with covered shoulders and buttons, 74.99 euros.









There is also the most timeless black, which in the case of Hunkemöller is anything but sober. Because these bodies and sets full of transparencies and fabrics that leave nothing to the imagination are the most hot that we will see this Christmas and become the favorites for those who want to celebrate it in a very sensual way and bawdy.





Bra bralette with covered shoulders, 64.99 euros.





Christmas green lingerie set: bra (32.99 euros) and high-waisted thong (18.99 euros).





The commitment of the lingerie firm is very powerful this Christmas and promises to take our lingerie looks to the maximum exponent. Not only in intimacy, they are also ideal for those looking to show off their bra or body with a good blazer partying and they are not afraid to teach it like he does street style.





Photos | Hunkemöller.