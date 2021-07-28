After the podium at Silverstone and the good feelings from Monaco and Azerbaijan, some hope that Ferrari can even fight for victory at the Hungaroring. However, neither Carlos Sainz nor Charles Leclerc believe that it could be possible.

Ferrari has alternated discreet moments with extremely bright ones this year. That is why, upon arrival at the Hungaroring, many place the red cars as candidates for the podium or even for victory.

Not in vain, Carlos Sainz took his first podium with Ferrari in Monaco and Charles Leclerc added one more at Silverstone. However, none of them believe that the Hungarian circuit is so favorable for those of Maranello.

“Budapest has become a medium to high speed track with these cars”

“I don’t think it’s such a good circuit for us,” says Carlos Sainz. «I think it is a great opportunity to be right behind Red Bull and Mercedesbut downforce is still king and from the data we see that these cars are still ahead. ‘

“Budapest has recently become a medium to high speed track with these cars”, emphasizes the Spanish pilot. “If you look at Monaco and Baku, there are curves in second or third gear. But Budapest, with these high-downforce cars, has a middle sector where you go in fourth or fifth gear all the time. So it is not a purely low speed track as it used to be in the past.

In any case, that Sainz compares the pace of Ferrari with that of Mercedes indicates that the trend of the Italians is positive. «As we saw at Silverstone, on hard tires Lewis (Hamilton) had a bit more pace than us and they should be ahead in Hungary. ‘

Optimism, but also realism

Charles LeclercFor his part, he understands that the great result achieved in the British Grand Prix has raised spirits in relation to Ferrari, but the Monegasque believes that thinking about victory means losing touch with reality.

“It’s good to be optimistic and I think we all want to win after such a good performance in the last three races,” admits Leclerc. But, on the other hand, we must also be realistic. We are in a good mood, but I think Going for victory in Budapest might be too optimistic. Realistically, I think I will be happy if we are behind the two best teams.

Said result would be, in any case, positive, since Ferrari must recover McLaren 15 in the constructors’ championship if you want to reach third place.