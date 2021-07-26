The Hungaroring appointment, eleventh of the season, will serve to end the first phase of a championship that will take a mandatory break in August. The dispute for the world championship is more even and tense than ever.

What happened at the British Grand Prix, especially the incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, has caused tremendous equality in the championship and also a lot of tension between Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, who arrive in Hungary separated by very few points and immersed in a dialectical confrontation in the media.

It remains to be seen how the Dutch driver is doing after the heavy accident at Silverstone, which led to the victory of Lewis Hamilton and a slim difference of eight points in the drivers’ championship.

Further back, the dispute between McLaren and Ferrari also promises to be hotly contested, with AlphaTauri, Aston Martin and Alpine always ready to get in the way. Both Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso arrive in good shape at a slow and very technical circuit in which mechanical grip and traction they will be decisive points when it comes to finding speed in the cars.

Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix schedules

This eleventh Grand Prix of the season and 36th in the history of the Hungaroring circuit in the Formula 1 It is the continuation of the racing season in Europe and maintains the new Grand Prix format, as the free practice sessions on Fridays this year have gone from lasting 90 minutes to only 60 minutes each.

Thus, the track activity will begin this Friday at 11:30 CET, while the second will begin at 15:00 CET. Both the qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday will be held at the usual time in Spain and the rest of Europe: at 15:00 CET.

FORMULA 1 Hungary 2021 GRAND PRIZE TIMETABLE

DATE SESSION SPAIN SCHEDULE (CET) LOCAL SCHEDULE 07/30/2021 Free 1 11: 30-12: 30 11: 30-12: 30 07/30/2021 Free Practice 2 15: 00-16: 00 15: 00-16: 00 07/31/2021 Free Practice 3 12: 00-13: 00 12: 00-13: 00 07/31/2021 Classification 15:00 15:00 08/01/2021 Career 15:00 15:00

How to follow and watch the Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix

This year, Movistar F1 has given over to DAZN, which goes on to broadcast the premier category of motorsport through its platform of streaming in Spain on the DAZN F1 channel (which can also be seen on Movistar).

However, residents of countries whose broadcasting rights have not been exclusively acquired have the option of contracting F1 TV, the platform streaming Formula 1 official.

Similarly, in motor.es We will tell you everything that happens in the Hungaroring and the rest of the events of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship through our direct reports provided with comments, times tables and results in real time, as well as everything related to current events through news, reports and analysis in our section specially dedicated to the category.

The Formula 1 World Championship calendar

The 2021 season will be the longest in history, as it will host 23 Grand Prizes Formula 1 if the pandemic allows it. This weekend’s eleventh race in Hungary will be followed by a statutory break until the end of August, at which point racing will return at Spa-Francorchamps.

Already in September, Zandvoort will finally return to the calendar after the suspension of 2020 and in early October Istanbul Park will take the place of Singapore after the cancellation of the Asian event. At the end of the same month, the category will visit Mexico to enjoy the always impressive atmosphere of the Hermanos Rodríguez circuit.

The end of the party will be held between November and December, with the late race in Australia canceled and waiting to find a substitute event, the novelty of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the traditional farewell in Abu dhabi.

FORMULA 1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE 2021

NUMBER DATE BIG PRIZE CIRCUIT 1 28th March Bahrain Sakhir 2 April 18th Emilia romagna Imola 3 May 2 Portugal Portimao 4 May 9 Spain Barcelona 5 may 23 Monaco Monte Carlo 6 June 6th Azerbaijan Baku 7 June 20th France Paul ricard 8 June 27th Styria Red bull ring 9 July 4th Austria Red bull ring 10 July 18 Britain Silverstone eleven August 1 Hungary Hungaroring 12 August 29 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 13 September 5 Netherlands Zandvoort 14 September 12 Italy Monza fifteen September 26 Russia Sochi 16 October 3 Turkey Istanbul Park 17 October 10th Japan Suzuka 18 October 24th United States Austin 19 31 October Mexico Brother Rodriguez twenty November 7 Brazil Interlagos twenty-one November 21 Australia Melbourne 22 December 5th Saudi Arabia Jeddah 2. 3 December 12th Abu dhabi Yas Marina

The drivers and teams of the Formula 1 World Cup

But without a doubt the great protagonists of the 2021 Formula 1 Championship are the participants: 10 teams and 20 drivers willing to complete the longest season in history traveling four continents and 22 countries.

On the grid this year we have four world champions, Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Räikkönen, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, in addition to the debut of two teams: Aston Martin and Alpine, which take over from Racing Point and Renault respectively.

The Japanese Yuki tsunodaOne of three rookies alongside Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, he is the youngest driver on the grid at 20 years old, in stark contrast to the oldest, 41-year-old Kimi Räikkönen.

LIST OF DRIVERS AND TEAMS ENROLLED IN THE 2021 F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

NUMBER PILOT COMPANY TEAM MOTOR 7 Kimi raikkonen Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Ferrari 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Ferrari 14 Fernando Alonso Renault Sport Racing Limited Alpine F1 Team Renault 31 Esteban Ocon Renault Sport Racing Limited Alpine F1 Team Renault 5 Sebastian vettel Racing Point UK Limited Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team Mercedes 18 Lance Stroll Racing Point UK Limited Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team Mercedes 9 Nikita mazepin Haas Formula LLC Haas F1 Team Ferrari 47 Mick schumacher Haas Formula LLC Haas F1 Team Ferrari 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team Mercedes 4 Lando norris McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team Mercedes 44 Lewis hamilton Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes 33 Max verstappen Red Bull Racing Limited Red bull racing Sling eleven Sergio perez Red Bull Racing Limited Red bull racing Sling 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda Sling 22 Yuki tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda Sling 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Spa Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari Spa Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Ferrari 63 George Russell Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Mercedes 6 Nicholas latifi Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Mercedes

Remember! The Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix starts this Friday at 11:30 with the first free practice session.