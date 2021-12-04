Hundreds of women marched in Abidjan on Saturday to protest the violence suffered by women in Côte d’Ivoire, where more than 800 rapes were reported in 2020.

The movement known as the “Orange Offensive” mobilized more than 2,000 women who marched against rape, denouncing that this aggression “is a weapon of mass destruction whose collateral effects extend to many lives and many generations.”

The procession of women dressed in orange T-shirts traveled two kilometers in the popular neighborhood of Treichville waving banners with messages such as “Rape is a crime, report it” or “Zero rapes in my country.”

“The time has come for the rapists,” declared the Ivorian Minister for Family, Women and Children, Nasseneba Touré, who led the demonstration accompanied by the European Union ambassador to the Ivory Coast, Jobst von Kirchmann, and from the representative of UN Women, Antonia N’Gabala Sodonon.

In Côte d’Ivoire, 625 rapes were recorded between January and October 2021. In 2020, 822 cases of rape were reported, compared to 693 the previous year, according to figures from the Ministry of the Family and Women.

About 2,500 cases of violence against women were registered in 2019 and 2020 counting only the capital, according to a study published at the end of November by an NGO.

