During certain hours, some Tesla car owners were unable to access their vehicle due to a server failure and anger has been unleashed on social media.

One of the comforts offered by tesla cars It is the possibility of unlocking the vehicle using a dedicated application, which saves us from having to depend on other elements such as the corresponding keychain, but sometimes an advantage can turn into a nightmare as it has happened in the last few hours.

And it is that Tesla has confirmed that due to a problem in its servers it has caused different failures experienced by hundreds of customers around the world when unlocking your vehicle.

And it is that tens or even thousands of owners of Tesla cars could not unlock or even communicate with their vehicles for a few hours using the application due to an interruption in the company’s servers.

The owners of the affected Tesla have taken to social networks to report that the application was returning a “server error 500” that prevented communication with the car.

This error basically what caused is that the owners of these cars they could not use the app to enter the vehicle but also reported an incorrect location of the car.

In addition to social networks, on sites such as the forum teslamotorsclub There have been quite a few users affected, which apparently has been able to affect the world since there are people from the United States, South Korea, Australia and part of Europe who came to complain about the problem.

Some Tesla models can be unlocked using the phone through Bluetooth, but also through a card or key fob, but other models can apparently only be unlocked through the application that acts as an electronic key.

Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic. Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2021

There are also certain users who complained that their remote control key was damaged and that they had to go to the application to enter their vehicle, but it did not work.

Apparently the problem is already solved worldwide and you should not experience any problem accessing your car under any of the available items.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has confirmed that everything is working well now and that they have taken note so that it does not happen again in the future.