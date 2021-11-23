The march called for “Justice” and “enough of the easy trigger”

The groups were fifteen and were identified with a number that was printed on an A4 sheet pasted on the glass. They arrived at the Palace of Courts in a caravan from Florencio Varela and parked in a row on Tucumán Street, bordering the Colón Theater. They arrived announcing themselves with honks and waving flags to demand “Justice” for Lucas González, the 17-year-old teenager who was shot in the head in an alleged “easy trigger” case committed by City police.

At the head of the line, Lucas’s parents and brothers arrived. The remaining fourteen were from people who traveled to support them. Lucas Alarcon He is 42 years old and is the driver of one of the buses. Driving to the heart of downtown Buenos Aires from the San Eduardo neighborhood, where the González family lives, took him about 50 minutes. Unlike the trips she usually makes every day, where she takes children to school or on excursions, this time she had to take a trip that she would have preferred to avoid.

“I’m here because I’ve known Mario, Lucas’s father, since he was a child. He asked me for help to move people, I called my colleagues and here we are. Eight thousand pesos cost us the diesel of each bus. We collect the money together: pesito por pesito . Some put out of their pocket, others cooked and sold empanadas to contribute something. We are hardworking and humble people, just like this family, which is now going through this misfortune “, says the man to Infobae and immediately begins to relate what happened, as if putting it into words helps him believe it.

About 15 buses transferred people from Florencio Varela to the Palace of the Courts where the march was called

From the bus ahead, Noelia (30), one of the neighbors of the San Eduardo neighborhood, got off. In his hand he held an orange card that asked “Justice” for Lucas. “They say that youth is lost but look, look what this is. It’s full of kids Lucas’s age, ”says the woman and speeds up the walk to Plaza Lavalle, which, by 7:00 p.m., was already full of people.

Half an hour before, in addition to journalists, photographers and cameramen, those who were walking facing the Palace of the Courts were relatives of other people who were victims of similar cases, such as Diego Cagliero, Víctor Elías Balza, Ariel Lastra or Lucas Verón. The claim on the banners was the same: “Justice” and “enough of the easy trigger” . Among those present were, to one side and away from the crowd, Silvino Baez and Graciela Sosa, the parents of Fernando Báez Sosa. “We came to give back some of what they gave us”, They told Infobae.

The buses, the flags, the Barracas and Defense and Justice T-shirts, the songs, the street vendors: everything in the march refers to football folklore, the one that Lucas González dreamed of being part of. .

Oriana Pereyra, Juliana Slopi, Martina Piñón and Estefanía Pereyra: friends of Lucas

The girls were four and they arrived by car from Florencio Varela. Oriana (15) and Estefanía Pereyra (23) are sisters and they both wear T-shirts with Lucas’s face. “This photo is from about a month ago, when we went for a walk in Varela and to drink mate. I remember that he came from playing ball and was tired. But he always made me laugh, he was a good kid . This is Alejo, his best friend ”, describes Oriana and points to the image with which she decided to stamp her shirt.

Estefanía, on the other hand, chooses to show the legend that is printed on her back: “My face, my clothes, my neighborhood are not a crime”. “If it had been four kids from Palermo with caps they wouldn’t shoot them. Lucas was killed for his visor and skin color ”, Says Estefanía. She is joined by Juliana Slopi (15) and Martina Piñón (16), the latter wearing a Defense and Justice shirt, the club where Lucas started playing, and through which they met him.

Gisela and Nicolás are from Isidro Casanova and they are also in the mobilization. He is a colleague of Mario González and came “to support the family.” “ I had known Lucas since he was a boy. A healthy boy, an athlete: he lived for the ball . This can never happen again. There can be no other Lucas. We need Justice to be done ”, says the man to Infobae.

Candles were lit and there was a minute of silence “for the memory of Lucas, so that his soul may rest in peace”

Although the march was called with candles, they only appeared at the end of the mobilization, when Lucas’s mother spoke. They were not only white but colored: light blue, violet and pink. “Do you want one?” Asked one girl to another as she disbursed a package.

The women were neighbors of Lucas González and, from below the stage, they harangued Cintia Lopez, before the woman broke down in front of the microphone displaying her son’s booties and shin guards. “This was my son’s gun“Said Cintia and her voice broke. “They shot my son”He continued.

“ Cintia Force. You can One of them yelled at him. “Lucas did not die, Lucas did not die. Lucas lives in Varela the f … mother who gave birth to him ”, they sang.

Lucas’s mom with her son’s booty and shin guards snapped on stage. From below, those who joined the mobilization wished him “strength”



The clock did not yet strike 20 and, slowly, the flames began to multiply in front of the Palace of the Courts. With their arms raised, those who approached the Palace of the Courts to accompany the González family displayed their candles in silence “for the memory of Lucas, so that his soul may rest in peace.”

Little by little, the crowd began to dissipate, the buses started the engines again, and the candles slowly went out. What is more on than ever is the claim of “Justice” by Lucas González.

Photos: Franco Fafasuli

