Humanoid robots are one of the most interesting points for the use of artificial intelligence, the idea that this artificial intelligence and a human robotic body make oneself has been portrayed in science fiction movies throughout time.

Humanoid robots with facial expressions

The manufacturer and designer of humanoid robots, Engineered Arts, recently showed one of his newest creations, a highly realistic robot named Ameca.

Image: Business Insider

In the video posted on YouTube, the robot is seen making incredibly human gestures. At the beginning of the video Ameca seems to be waking up as a mixture of confusion and frustration is observed on her face when she opens her eyes.

Likewise, Ameca looks at her hands and arms reacting with surprise by raising her eyebrows and opening her mouth; At the end of the video Ameca smiles and holds her hand up, waving at the viewer.

This first approach teaches us how engineering and AI can develop increasingly realistic humanoid robots, however, as of yet, Ameca does not have the ability to walk, turn, or do other mobility activities.

Likewise, Engineered Arts is also developing another realistic robot called Mesmer, for its creation, the company says that it used 3D scans of real humans to give the robot a precise bone structure, skin texture and realistic facial expressions.

These robots dance to the rhythm of Start Me Up by the Rolling Stones and thus begins the revolution of machines

Since Engineered Arts is focused on creating humanoid robots for entertainment, Ameca and Mesmer will likely be the center of attention at venues and events, rather than robots designed to do a specific job or take over all of humanity.