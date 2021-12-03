“We do not have exact data on how the human resources areas have made progress on complying with NOM 035, but we do know that less than 50% are addressing the psychosocial factors identified in their organization,” says Carlos Marina, co-founder and COO of Worky.

This framework goes beyond just filling out diagnostic questionnaires. Adriana Martínez, CEO of IdHunt, points out that in her experience she has seen that companies believe that this is enough and have fallen short on the issue of assembling the evidence folders. The stress gained on these professionals is partly due to that, he reiterates.

On the subject of incorporating outsourced employees to the actual employer’s payroll, the study reveals that 21% of human resources professionals are not using any technology designed to make their daily work more efficient. The majority continue to use Excel, while only 25% use comprehensive tools that simplify the processes of the role, from recruitment, selection, onboarding, job profile to the career plan of a collaborator.

According to the study, 40% of HR areas that do not have digital processes have been more affected. In addition to taking three times as long to do their work, it negatively impacts the sense of belonging to the organization and employee productivity.

86% of professionals agree that the emotional effects they have had from being in a human resources position is very strong and has harmed their physical and mental health, because in part they are the face of bad news, such as salary reductions or layoffs that occurred as a result of the pandemic or the elimination of outsourcing itself.

52% are concerned about not paying the workforce in a timely manner, since before they had the opportunity to leave this work a third party dedicated to the outsourcing of personnel. Despite the work they do every day, 63% feel undervalued. For 59%, their bosses are somewhat understanding in terms of the new responsibilities and demands that their role acquired in the new normal. 30%, on the other hand, believe that leaders are not at all understanding with them.

The research shows a very large dissonance, 77% of human resources professionals trust the decision-making of leaders about the business in general, but when it comes to qualifying the leadership in making decisions about the area HR, satisfaction drops to 30%.

Another regulatory framework that generates stress, although to a lesser extent, is that of teleworking. The questions that concern those of human resources is how to comply with the electricity and internet subsidy that they must give remote employees and how they can trust them from a distance, while still offering added value that guarantees and takes care of their physical health , mental, emotional and financial.

On the other hand, there is pressure before possible audits by the labor authority. In previous studies carried out by both companies, this feeling did not appear, and now among human capital professionals concern, stress, fear and a considerable emotional burden appear.

However, 62% say that with the experience acquired in recent months they feel more capable of scaling within an organization.