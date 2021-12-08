Human Protocol announced that its “DevBounty” program is an open source opportunity for developers to contribute to the construction – and continuous improvement – of HUMAN Protocol. This was reported from their official blog.

As they remarked, open-sourcing is in the nature of the Human Protocol.

“Our CTO, Haryjot Singh, joined HUMAN Protocol through a Gitcoin reward. We want to continue with our vision of open-sourcing work, and we have allocated 10 ETH to start the DevBounty Program ”, they detailed.

“It makes sense that a Protocol designed to reward distributed workforces is constructed in the same way. That is why we invite our community to help develop and build the parts of HUMAN that can contribute the most to the world ”, they added later.

In this way, contributions are sought from the developer community; decentralized work for a system that supports precisely that kind of work.

Gitcoin

From Human Protocol they highlighted that they will regularly publish tasks in Gitcoin, with a predefined reward of USDT for each task.

“We currently have 15 rewards listed, 10 of them complete or work in progress, with 12 ETH paid or pending at this time,” they specified.

Task types

As specified, these are some of the types of tasks:

Port labeling tools like MechanicalTurk and Scale.ai

Integrate Proof of HUMANITY to wallets

Build demo apps

Creation of educational materials, such as technical documentation.

Continuation of the BugBounty program

The DevBounty program is the continuation of the BugBounty program, a way to help build the community of developers and contributors to HUMAN.

