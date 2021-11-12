LaSalud.mx .-The intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) are plasma proteins mainly of IgG, which in their natural form in the body act as antibodies to defend it against infections that can be by viruses, bacteria or fungi.

It’s a therapeutic treatment for many conditions that present with antibody deficiencies, such as diabetes, malnutrition, use of immunosuppressants, etc .; which is prepared from a pool of immunoglobulins from the plasma of thousands of healthy donors. It has multiple benefits: protection against infections, stopping the progression of damage to shock organs, immunomodulation, with an improvement in the quality of life for patients, as well as a considerable reduction in economic costs.

During the pandemic, IVIG was used, also due to its action as neutralizing antibodies, in patients with severe COVID-19, in several studies it has been reported that treatment with immunoglobulins can help modulate the immune response and stop this storm of cytokines and processes. pneumonia preventing severe respiratory failure, associated with some severe coronavirus patients.

For this reason and in view of the continuous need of health professionals to be familiar with the treatments of the different conditions where human immunoglobulin is used, the LFB laboratory promoted the development of a literary medical work in which a total of four editors participated. and 17 authors and coauthors physicians, chemists, biologists, research experts, and leaders from various specialties and subspecialties of medicine.

According to the lead author and editor, Dr. Julia Irene Méndez-León, surgeon, pediatric specialist with subspecialty in clinical immunology and allergology, the intention of this compendium entitled: Human immunoglobulin, treatment in immunodeficiencies, autoimmunity, inflammation and Covid-19 is to present the most recent advances on the use of IVIG, in a summarized and practical way, in the different diseases caused by primary immunodeficiencies, which encompass more than 300 disorders of genetic origin; and secondary, that is, those derived from non-congenital factors such as infections, chronic diseases, and the use of certain drugs.

Additionally, he explained that immunoglobulin administered intravenously can help treat or prevent certain conditions when the patient’s immune system is not up to the task. Regarding its operation, he explained that IVIG confers passive immunity through the antibodies present in the donor plasma mixture containing the preparations, which are carefully selected under rigorous sterilization processes to reduce the risk of infection of the patient. receiver. In Mexico, plasma donation was reduced by 80% during the contingency.

Regarding the content of the issue, the doctor Adolfo Leyva-Rendón, a surgeon specializing in neurology and internal medicine, highlighted: “This publication has a description of the generalities of the immune system, which will serve to guide the doctor who is not an immunologist before entering the rest of the chapters where the mechanisms of action of the immune system are described in detail. intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), its methods of obtaining and sterilization; and its use in different hematological, rheumatological, neurological, infectious, ophthalmological, gynecological conditions, as well as infections derived by Covid-19”.

“We hope that the book will be a valuable tool for medical students, residents and primary care physicians, as well as for specialists and subspecialists who in their daily practice care for children, adults and pregnant women with immune, inflammatory, autoimmune diseases and diseases infectious diseases caused by Covid-19, where human immunoglobulin is used as a treatment “, said Dr. Julia Irene Méndez-León.

