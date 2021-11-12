It would be amazing to see a Hulk vs. Wolverine movie at Marvel Studios and there is a director who wants to make it happen.

It has long been rumored that they are planning a new movie of Bruce Banner In solitary. For now, the character is only a secondary of luxury within Marvel studios, although perhaps it is time for him to return as the main protagonist and what better way to do it in an adaptation of Hulk vs Wolverine.

Remember that the first time the moody Canadian mutant appeared was in The Incredible Hulk # 180 in November 1974. So recreating this showdown from the comics would be spectacular. At least that’s what the director thinks Rawson Marshall Thurber that just premiered Red alert, the new success of Netflix.

I’d love to try Hulk vs. Wolverine. I especially love Lindelof’s run with Ultimate Wolverine vs. Hulk. Yes, there is something really exciting about that pairing. Of course, everyone knows that Wolverine was introduced to the Hulk, they are inextricably linked: They are the immovable object and the unstoppable force. And I think it’s kind of a delicious combination: Yin and Yang. And of course Logan and Banner are cursed with functional immortality and they handle it in very different ways. And I think it would be really interesting to go deeper into that.

Ultimate Wolverine vs Hulk starts when Logan is hired by Nick fury to assassinate Bruce Banner, who is currently living in Tibet. There is a great cameo from different Ultimate characters and we even see the creation of Hulka. In the end the two heroes end up as friends.

Will we see this in the movies?

For now, there are no confirmed plans that Marvel studios go make a movie about Hulk vs WolverineHowever, there is a small possibility. Since they have set a release date for November 2024, exactly 50 years after the appearance of Wolverine in the comic of Hulk. Therefore it would be an epic tribute to that story.

While we wait to know all the plans Marvel studios, movies and series can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.