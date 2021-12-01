The head of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Rosa Icela Rodríguez, defended the motto of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador by saying that the strategy of “hugs, not bullets” has helped to prevent more innocent deaths.

“The policy of ‘hugs, not bullets’ is synonymous with the use of intelligence. ‘Hugs, no bullets’ has allowed us to stop the deaths of innocent people ”, declared the Secretary of State when appearing in the Citizen Security Commission in the Chamber of Deputies.

The official asserted that the security forces will not be used against Mexicans nor will they fall “into the unforgivable mistake of blaming the victims for their own death.”

Rosa Icela Rodríguez, who is the first woman to lead the agency formally in charge of security in the country, pointed out that from December 2018 to date, fuel theft has decreased 94.5%, since it fell from 74 thousand barrels that were robbed daily at 4 thousand.

He also referred that from January 2019 to October 2021 kidnappings were reduced by 63.8% and robbery decreased by 22.1%.

Rodríguez pointed out that six states concentrate 50% of the country’s intentional homicides: Guanajuato, Baja California, Michoacán, the State of Mexico, Jalisco and Chihuahua.

“(In these states) the National Guard and coordination with local prosecutors have been strengthened, and the security strategy has been strengthened in 50 of 2,471 municipalities, which represent 2%, but account for 50% of the incidence of intentional homicides,” he mentioned. .

He also promised to strengthen actions to prevent, attend to, punish and eradicate feminicidal violence and recalled that 80% of the feminicides investigated are committed by the partner, acquaintances or relatives of the victim.

The secretary assured that she has the commitment to work in an austere and honest way from the Secretary of Security and said that she has never been involved in acts of corruption.

She asserted that both her teams and she have no pact with organized crime; however, he pointed out that, if there is a case, the public servant will have to face justice.

“Rest assured that on my part and my close team there is and will not be an abominable pact with organized crime or acts outside the law and if any public servant betrays this commitment to the nation, from now on I tell you that you will have to face justice because we are not going to cover up for anyone ”, he commented.

