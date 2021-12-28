Hugo Maradona, Diego’s brother, dies



Dec 28, 2021 at 1:06 PM CET



Hugo Maradona, brother of Diego Armando, has died at the age of 52 from cardiac arrest, as reported by ‘La Gazzetta’.

The Argentine was in his house located in ‘Monte di Procidia’ which belongs to the province of Naples where Diego magnified his legend as a footballer. Death occurs in just over a year after the death of Diego Armando Maradona, who died on November 25, 2020.

Hugo Maradona wore the Rayo Vallecano shirt for two seasons

The former footballer soon started his football career, just 18 years old, and for two seasons he was present in Spanish football, wearing the jersey of the Vallecano Ray.