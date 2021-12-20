For some time, it has been speculated that Hugh Jackman could return as Wolverine to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, but it could be up to two different films.

Attention SPOILERS. People are reacting very positively to Spider-Man: No Way Home and especially when returning from Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire like the different versions of Peter parker. They do not have a small cameo, but their roles are very important especially for the end of the film. Now they want to do something similar with it Wolverine from Hugh jackman And it could be in up to two Marvel Studios movies.

As we already know Hugh jackman played Wolverine for 17 years from X Men (2000) to Logan (2017). He was able to say goodbye to his character in a shocking way and has always said that he did not want to return. But it seems that they have convinced him and according to all rumors we can see him in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness (2022). Especially thanks to the intervention of his friend Patrick Stewart which will also appear as Professor X. Since in that movie, the Supreme Sorcerer of Marvel studios travel through different realities and ask for the help of the Professor X which will be accompanied by some famous mutants like Wolverine. In fact, these scenes have been shot recently and that is why the release of the film was delayed for a few months. It will now hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

But we could get to see it in another movie.

The cameo of Hugh jackman What Wolverine in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness It may be something spectacular, but it could also be in Secret wars. A film that is rumored to be already being planned by the Russo brothers, responsible for Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) and that will bring together many heroes of Marvel studios on a battlefield.

Are you looking forward to seeing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine again at Marvel Studios? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.