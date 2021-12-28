Finally, another Christmas has arrived and video game fans begin to publish and share the gifts they received this year, where the lack of stock of the new consoles was the quintessential topic. But nevertheless, a lot of Xbox fans showed their Christmas gifts on social media, popping up from consoles to expansion cards.

Via Twitter, A slew of fans have shown off their holiday gifts this year, ranging from the new consoles to the mini fridge. While the Xbox Series X has had more stock this season, her younger sister has been the protagonist, grabbing a lot of sales and new players. Without a doubt, a good Christmas for Xbox Series S.

Huge amount of Xbox fans show off their Christmas gifts on social media

Activision could be subtly hinting at a new Tony Hawk game

Thus, the fans have expressed themselves through social networks, celebrating the new gifts that do nothing more than put pressure on Microsoft so that, in one way or another, it has good titles for the next year. Players are increasingly demanding with good stories, good gameplay, and fewer bugs.



Last updated on 2021-12-02. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.