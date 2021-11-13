The first season of the DTM’s GT3 era closed with a disputed and controversial ending in which Maximilian Götz won the title. Beyond the image that the contest projected, the German achieved a success that rewarded the great work done by the HRT team from fellow pilot Hubert Haupt. The German structure lined up two Mercedes-AMG GT3s full time in the 2021 DTM for champion Götz and Vincent Abril, in addition to putting another GT3 at stake for Hubert Haupt himself in the appointments that were disputed in the circuits of Nürburgring and Hockenheim.

Perhaps for holding the champion team vitola, HRT has been one of the first structures to confirm its presence at DTM 2022. In fact, the formation will defend the title achieved with a bet very similar to that of this year, since cwill compete full time with two units of the Mercedes-AMG GT3. However, Maximilian Götz’s continuity is far from assured, so the team is actively searching for drivers. So much so that HRT has done its particular ‘rookie test’ with Mercedes with four single-seater drivers including David Schumacher.

Although it is very likely that the two Mercedes-AMG GT3s of Team HRT will end up being for some of the official drivers of the Stuttgart brand, training does not rule out having a ‘Pro-Am’ bet with a factory driver in his first car and a young talent yet to be polished in his second GT3. And that’s where David Schumacher’s name appears, son of Ralf Schumacher, former pilot of Formula 1 and the DTM. The other three drivers that the team has evaluated have been David Beckmann, Lirim Zendeli and Jake Hughes. A two-day test under the Mercedes umbrella that took place at the Paul Ricard circuit.