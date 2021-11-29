No, we are not wrong. The name of the next smartphone that will be launched on December 2 is called Hi Nova 9, playing with the similar to the Huawei Nova 9 that arrived in Spain just 2 months ago. A smartphone that has many other similarities beyond the name, since it will have exactly the same characteristics as the latest Huawei Nova model.

Although in Spain a very popular saying comes to us like a glove in this situation: the law is made, the trap is made. That is what Huawei must have thought, since it plans to launch, well rather to help, the launch of a smartphone with 5G without it being expressly and fully developed by them.

Rumors assure that it will repeat processor Snapdragon 778G with 5G support and quad rear camera with 50 Mpx. However, if there is talk of some modifications to the battery to integrate 4000 mAh with 100W fast charge, as can be seen on promotional posters throughout China. We will still have to wait to ensure everything of this model, although as we can see in the poster, there will not be any notable difference in design that differentiates it from Huawei’s, beyond the logo.

Can Huawei do this?

It seems that yes, Huawei is prohibited from launching smartphones with 5G technologies under its own name, but if it is only a mere helper in production it is not limited. A trick that few of us imagined that he could choose and which, nevertheless, could become the winning card of the deck. Doubts about the incorporation of Google services reappear.

At the moment it has not been revealed if this smartphone will integrate them, since if it were the case, it would no longer make sense that the Nova 9 had arrived in Spain before this model was known. Maybe not now, but in the future the strategy will run its course and we will be able to use again EMUI with Google without having to complicate ourselves to install Google apps. The lead company in development would be China Post Communication Equipment Co. Ltd. that as the name indicates, it is the postal service of China, associated with the government; We will see how this decision evolves.