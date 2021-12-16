The foldable phone market seems to be experiencing a sprint towards the end of the year, first with OPPO’s Find N and now with Huawei ’s P50 Pocket. This is what has been leaked from him.

As you know, OPPO has just announced its own folding phone and, although it is a little late to the party, the OPPO Find N seems to have something new to bring to the market, something key in these early stages of the business.

Huawei, for its part, has been with the same folding phone for two years. That is, he came out of the first but then he relaxed. Until now, since We can almost confirm that there is a new foldable device in the Huawei family.

According to the latest leaks, Huawei is working on its own clamshell folding to take on the Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The information ensured that this new product would be launched under the name Mate V, but it seems that its real name will be: Huawei P50 Pocket.

The latest teaser posted on the Chinese social network Weibo reveals the design of the P50 Pocket, which looks a bit like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the new Motorola Razr. The biggest difference, however, is the texture on the rear, which is probably designed to evoke wintry images.

At the moment not much more is known about the model, but the name Huawei P50 opens the door to certain expectations. Most likely, the device has the best specifications, such as a Snapdragon 888 processor and mount 8/12 GB of RAM.

As for the final design, we have a supposedly filtered render that shows us what the phone will look like in all its splendor, with two large rear modules, one for the cameras and the other as a notification screen.

The debut of this Huawei P50 Pocket is scheduled for next week, on December 23, just before the Christmas holidays.