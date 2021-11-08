There are many mobiles on the market and from which we can choose, but Huawei is one of the manufacturers that does not usually fail us. Especially if we buy one of its high-end ranges, we will be hitting the mark, especially now that its alternatives to Google services are a reality and will allow us to enjoy their smartphones with practically no limitations.

We will even be able to install Google applications without having Android on the smartphone. Therefore, there are no excuses for not looking at the cameras, design, batteries and capabilities of a top mobile phone. Huawei P40 Pro. Reduced in advance before Black Friday that is already falling on us and that we can start to take advantage of before time.

This model, which was presented with a price of 999 euros, has dropped in price little by little on Amazon, until now with the anticipated Black Friday it goes wheel to wheel with other competing smartphones and makes it gain prominence. We can get it by 799 euros, which represents a difference of 200 euros compared to its original price. In addition, we took a wireless speaker as a gift.

The cameras of the Huawei P40 Pro are enviable and it is what makes many fall in love, given that its 52 Mpx of high detail, the wide angle of 40 Mpx, the telephoto lens that allows you to photograph the moon and the ToF sensor make this a spectacular smartphone in Photography. I know how to carry several professional cameras in our pocket.

Hand in hand with its 4,200 mAh battery and 40 W fast charging, we can take advantage of and squeeze the complete hardware of the P40 Pro for several hours. Leaning on the Kirin 990 chip we can enjoy high speed in games, navigate with the 5G that it incorporates and take advantage of EMUI 11 to the max, as we await the arrival of EMUI 12 very soon.

The discounted Huawei Band 6

But the Huawei firm has not only put its phones on offer, it is also the perfect complement for this as is the Huawei Band 6. A bracelet focused like a smart watch since it has a large 1.47-inch screen. It is the ideal rival of the Mi Band, with better results according to many opinions and is that its performance has practically no buts.

Enjoy a 14-day battery, heart rate meter, blood oxygen and sleep monitoring. An activity bracelet that can be ours with the same discount that leaves it at only 39 euros for the colors orange, black, pink and green.

The post Huawei’s offer! The P40 Pro hits bottom appeared first on MovilZona.