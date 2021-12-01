The latest rumors suggest that Huawei would be preparing a new folding device and that it would be the direct rival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Foldable phones are here to stay and, is that, having a device that can become a tablet or reduce its size by half makes the possibilities endless. So far the options have been quite few, in fact, almost nil.

Among the few companies that have dared to launch devices with folding screens, the one that stands out the most is Samsung, both for being one of the first and for already having a couple of generations of devices with these characteristics. The two flagship families of the folding system are the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip.

The formats are different, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Being fully unfolded it is like a tablet, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is in clamshell format. And, although it seems that only Samsung has folding, the latest rumors suggest that Huawei would be developing one that would rival the Galaxy Z Flip.

No, it is not Huawei’s first foldable device. In the past what has been seen is that they were developing one very similar to the Galaxy Z Fold, but with the screen fold on the outside. These new rumors would put Huawei in the spotlight to be Samsung’s main rival in folding.

The news comes from the Asian social network, Weibo. In the photograph that has accompanied the leak, what can be seen is a design very similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Of course, the changes or improvements that would differentiate this device from that of Samsung is that the exterior screen would be a much larger size.

In addition, the cameras in this area would be located vertically instead of horizontally. Of course, these changes would not be the only ones. What has also been seen is that on the interior screen you would not find a camera, so everything would fall on the outdoor camera module.