Time to update your Smart watch and once and for all enter the world of wearables?

The new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 is the best excuse to do so, thanks to its innovative design and top functions that position it as one of the devices more powerful and innovative of the market of smartwatches.

Balanced design

One of the reasons why the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 It can be found from the outside and with the naked eye: its traditional design, which refers us to a collector’s item available in 42mm or 46mm versions.

In this device, it is possible to precisely combine cutting-edge technology with a design in which the crown, its screen AMOLED and the back of the watch play an important role in each of the watch’s specifications.

For example, simply turn the “crown” to zoom in and out of the dashboard apps and quickly access the desired function.

Battery for all day

If you don’t run out of battery, don’t let your watch either, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 It is the ideal companion that will not let you down thanks to its powerful battery with a duration of up to 14 days for the 46mm model and 7 days for the 42mm model.

Now, you will be fully prepared to monitor all your workouts on time and not lose any control of your health.

Looks good feel good

What’s on the inside also matters, in addition to looking good, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 will help you take care of your health through its various state-of-the-art sensors and monitors, for example, the new heart rate module that now includes eight photodiodes in a circular arrangement and two sets of light sources that reduce light interference external.

In this way the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 is able to accurately measure your heart rate, blood oxygen levels and even the way you sleep, what for? To offer you recommendations personalized through AI that will help you improve your standard of living.

A plus is that, if sports are your thing, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 has more than 100 modes training powered by AI, from running, until swimming, cycling, hiking, jumping rope, skiing, rowing, etc.

Reach the goal

And since it includes Artificial Intelligence, let’s take advantage of it, in what way? Through AI running personal trainer.

And, if you are looking to improve your physical condition, run a marathon or simply acquire this good habit, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 helps you assess your athletic ability based on your historical running data, then provides you with a scientific and professional career plan for your daily run and your preparation for competition, regardless of whether you are a beginner or advanced.

Eye, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 it also considers and measures running index and training stress in real time, as well as training load, recovery level and recovery heart rate.

Answer him!

Pair your HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 with your smartphone via Bluetooth when you’re exercising outdoors, doing housework, or whatever, and enjoy the convenience of viewing call history, answering and rejecting calls right on the watch.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 has the best functions of a watch Huawei so far, which is your favorite?