After confirming the first mobile that would come out with the new version of the international layer, Huawei revealed that EMUI 12 is based on Android 11 and that it would be coming to other phones of the brand. After the Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 8i, the beta would be operational in the Huawei P40 and Huawei Mate 30 of certain countries in Asia and in Russia.

It does not seem that HarmonyOS ends up coming to the West in the form of an update since this operating system is aimed at China. We do have devices with said HarmonyOS, such as the Huawei Watch 3 or the Huawei MatePad 11 tablet, but the safest thing is that previous mobiles and tablets update to EMUI 12 without the supposed system without Huawei Android reaching them. The recently started beta lays out the steps of this update.

The EMUI 12 beta on the Huawei P40 and Mate 30

EMUI 12 project in the beta app. Image from Huawei Central

The news comes to us from central Huawei, there they confirmed that EMUI 12 beta has started in some Asian countries and also in Russia. As is customary in most manufacturers, the tests will be expanded to more mobiles and territories, so it is convenient to be aware and download the beta application. This is the app that is needed to enter the EMUI 12 tests.

We have tested our Huawei Mate 40 Pro through the Beta application without having yet found a project to sign up for. It is expected that the tests of EMUI 12 will be extended, in principle from last November 8 until the end of December. Huawei confirmed that would bring the update to their mobiles during the first half of 2022.

EMUI 12 is not a great update on an aesthetic level, although it does bring certain touches of HarmonyOS, as the largest relationship between devices. In addition, the new version of EMUI is based on Android 11, which is a great improvement, both in performance and battery management as well as in security and privacy.

If you have a Huawei mobile, and you want to keep track of EMUI 12, we recommend that you install the Beta app: check frequently for new projects for your device and sign up if they appear. The available slots are limited for each smartphone model and, once filled, it is no longer possible to sign up.

Via | Huawei Central