In 2019 the company earned 31 million, that is, 31.8% more profits . Which means that your earnings have been reduced by a third.

The figures indicate that Huawei reached last year 2020 in Spain the 21.1 million euros . A priori, it may seem like a considerable amount, but if we look at previous years we will see that nothing is what it seems.

This has caused company numbers china slump in Spain considerably. The circumstances are not unique to the Peninsula, since, even in its country of origin Ren Zhengfei’s company is going under.

On the other hand, the billing it has also decreased by 16.7%. Meanwhile he gross profit exploitation has also suffered serious consequences, falling by 30.5%.

Outside the ‘top 5’

On China the situation does not look good either. In fact, during the second quarter of this year Huawei has disappeared from the top 5 in telephony sales. This data is impressive given that it is an event that has not occurred for more than seven years.

At the end of 2019, the Asian company was among the top three in global sales. Today everything has changed radically.

Although it is in the fourth position for sales revenue with 15% and behind companies such as Apple, Vivo and OPPO, others such as Realme or OnePlus are very close to reaching it. So if the thing does not change it is it may descend several more positions.

You can change?

It is true that the context in Spanish territory for the brand is completely different with respect to China. Here it has practically remained absent for almost a year. It was not until a few weeks ago that they broke their silence to announce the presentation of the Huawei Nova 9 and 8i, their new smartphones.

Maybe this is the last bullet of what was for many years the world technology giant. It remains to be seen if these terminals convince users.

The main difference With China it is that they have sent several new devices there, although the collapse has also not been prevented, so it is likely that this situation is almost insurmountable.