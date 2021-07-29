Huawei P50 Pro: goodbye Android, hello HarmonyOS

After a long wait, Huawei presented in China the new P50 and P50 Pro, two phones that are victims of the semiconductor shortage and that arrive with a significant absence, but with the focus on mobile photography.
Huawei P50 and P50 Pro datasheet

Huawei P50Huawei P50 Pro
Screen6.5-inch OLED6.6 inch OLED
Refresh rate90 Hz120 Hz
ResolutionFHD +FHD +
RAM8 GB8/12 GB
Internal storage128/256 GB128/256/512 GB
ProcessorSnapdragon 888Kirin 9000 / Snapdragon 888
Frontal camera13 MP13 MP
Rear cameraWide angle: 50 MP, f / 1.8
Ultra wide angle: 13 MP, f / 2.2
Telephoto: 12 MP, f / 3.4, OIS, 5x optical zoom		Wide angle: 50 MP, f / 1.8
Ultra wide angle: 13 MP, f / 2.2
Telephoto: 64 MP, f / 3.5, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom
Monochrome: 40 MP, f / 1.6
Battery4,100 mAh
66W fast charge		4,360 mAh
66W fast charge
50W wireless charging
Operating systemHarmonyOS 2.0Harmony OS 2.0
Connectivity4G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
Gps		4G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
Gps

Hello 120Hz, goodbye 5G

One of the great absences year after year in the best Huawei phones was the refresh rate of 120 Hz, a feature that consumes more battery but offers greater fluidity on the screen, and which is included in the best Android phones on the market .

While the P50 only offers a refresh rate of 90 Hz, the P50 Pro goes up to 120 Hz. Of course, Huawei still does not want to make the leap to WQHD + resolution.

One detail that is striking is that none of the phones comes with the ability to connect to 5G networks.

Both phones carry a Snapdragon 888 4G, this is a slightly modified version that is even a little less powerful compared to the Snapdragon 888, but which is also cheaper. In fact, Qualcomm would have worked directly with Leica to improve photography. The P50s have cameras signed by Leica.

Huge photo modules

The new photo modules in the P50s are much larger than those seen in any other phone, however, it seems that one of the focuses of these new devices is zooming.

Huawei P50 Pro: goodbye Android, hello HarmonyOS

It is striking that the P50 has a higher optical zoom than the Pro version, however, the more advanced model is the only one that has the ability to offer a digital zoom of up to 100x.

Both models continue to bet on AIS, which is Huawei’s famous artificial intelligence stabilization, and incorporate a new image engine called XD Fusion Pro to combine different images and obtain results superior to those of other phones.

Welcome Harmony OS

Officially, these are the first Huawei phones to be launched with Harmony OS, so it marks the break between Huawei and Android, since the firm could not use the Android version with Google services due to the commercial veto imposed by the United States.

Price and availability

The phones will be launched in China at the moment, and there are no details on their arrival in other markets.

The prices are:

  • Huawei P50
    • 8 + 128GB: 4,488 Yuan / 13,807 MXN
    • 8 + 256 GB: 4,988 Yuan / 15,345 MXN
  • Huawei P50 Pro
    • 8 + 128GB: 5,988 Yuan / 18,422 MXN
    • 8 + 256 GB: 6,488 Yuan / 19,960 MXN
    • 8 + 512GB: 7,488 yuan / 23,037 MXN
    • 12 + 512 GB: 7,988 Yuan / 24,575 MXN

