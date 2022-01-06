In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

An ultralight laptop with a 2.5K FullView touch screen and a 90W charger to keep the battery always charged.

With the arrival of the new year, it is very common to take advantage of the first weeks of the year to get hold of new products that we use every day, such as mobile phones or laptops. In addition, you can take advantage of special offers for the Three Wise Men.

The Huawei MateBook 14s laptop is a very light, complete computer and perfect for anyone who needs a light, powerful PC that will not fail. It is also on sale. You can get for 1,099 euros in your online store.

Huawei MateBook 14s

There aren’t many laptops that combine design and specs for just over $ 1,000 like this MateBook 14s. Now, during the Three Wise Men offers that will last until January 9, you have a discount of 200 euros.

This 14-inch Huawei laptop is one of its latest versions with a special detail to the design and characteristics.

It has a 14.2-inch touch screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2520 x 1680 pixels. Also inside it has a Intel Core i5-11300H processor, 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Both RAM and SSD are upgradeable.

Enjoy maximum speed while browsing the internet thanks to the WiFi 6 technology that it includes, as well as Bluetooth 5.1 to connect all kinds of peripherals.

If you use it for work or study and you spend half your life in video calls, you have a 720p camera and microphones so that you can be seen and heard perfectly. In addition, it has 2 USB-C ports, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1 HDMI connection and a headphone connection.

This laptop has a 60 Wh battery that will give you many hours of use, but it also has a 90W charger that will charge your battery much faster, so you never run out of power.

Remember that this offer will be available in the Huawei online store in Spain for only 1,099 euros and until next January 9.