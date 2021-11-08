HUAWEI MateBook 13s: State-of-the-art connectivity to improve efficiency

We live in an interconnected and hyper-connected world. This is far from a secret; However, the truth is that there are few devices with real capabilities to provide solutions to the needs that this context implies.

And now it is not enough to offer a smartphone with the best processor or put a laptop with the highest performance on the table. If these devices can’t connect to each other to give the user a seamless, seamless, and truly multi-device experience, they are simply out of the trend.

HUAWEI Share, a necessary solution

As a leading brand in the market, HUAWEI is aware of this need and that is why one of the great differentials offered by the newly released HUAWEI MateBook 13s it is precisely this possibility of creating a connected multi-device environment.

The brand’s new laptop, which stands out for combining an innovative design with systems that guarantee the highest productivity, is equipped with a support for intelligent connections, which allows you to link the MateBook 13s at the click of a button with smartphones, tablets, monitors and others. Huawei devices.

Infinite possibilities

This opens up endless options to optimize the user experience in managing their devices for productivity and efficiency.

For example, it is possible to connect the laptop to a smartphone to use both devices simultaneously on a single screen.

By pairing the MateBook 13s with a tablet, the latter can function as a digital canvas, while if the need is for high-quality one-touch audio it is possible to connect with headphones and speakers wirelessly.

The possibilities are limitless and without a doubt it is a support that does nothing more than unleash the creativity of the users to optimize the experience and ensure productivity.

