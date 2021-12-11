For next December 23, an important event is expected by Huawei, and in it the launch of some new models is expected. The one that has sounded the most so far is that of Huawei Mate V . This phone would be the first folding of the brand with the shell format . Therefore, it would be the alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that the Korean brand has launched this summer, or the Motorola Razr, the pioneer of this folding format. A phone that curiously inherits the surname Mate, which has triggered rumors about the true intentions of the Korean brand regarding its range of high-end phones. Typically the brand’s P models have been launched in the spring, while the Mate models have been introduced in the fall.

But the reality is that a few days ahead we have an important presentation of the firm, in which there could be juicy news about this model, which could now have a folding variant, or be replaced by it.

But this year that has exploded, as a result of the pandemic and the brand’s problems to supply not only software, but also processors for its mobiles, the problems have caused these delays. For that reason we are now with the new Mate in the middle of December. But the question we ask ourselves is if this V model arrives to replace the Mate 50, or if it is simply going to be a complement or one more within this range. The reality is that many count on us to also meet the new Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro in this presentation, but there is also the possibility of a change in strategy in Huawei, similar to what we have seen in one of its biggest competitors. .

The new Huawei Note?

Many wonder if the Huawei Mate V will mean the end of the Mate range, as the end for Samsung Note the arrival of the brand’s folding mobiles. And it would be a similar strategy, replacing mobiles oriented to a business environment for new folding can be a good decision. The reality is that in recent days we are learning many details of the Huawei Mate V, and not so much of the Mate 50, which makes us somewhat reticent about the fact that at the same event we are going to meet the new generation of models that have arrived punctually in autumn.

In addition, the Huawei P50s have been delayed for several months, so it would not make sense to launch these Mate so soon. Also in these last days we are getting to know especially leaks about this Mate V foldable, and not from its range mates. We can be wrong, logically, but it would make sense that the new Mate range only consists of this folding model.